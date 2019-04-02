NEW YORK, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

The growing number of product launches is increasing the awareness and availability of new and innovative mackerel products in the market. This is a primary growth driver for the global mackerel market. Successful product launches help in increasing revenue flow of vendors and expanding their consumer base in the market. Thus, vendors are continually launching new and innovative products to attract customers. By launching new products to cater to the evolving consumer demands, vendors are increasing their sales. Many players in the market are expanding their product portfolios by launching new products lineups and extending exiting product lines to include new flavored mackerel. Analysts have predicted that the mackerel market will register a CAGR of over 3% by 2023.



Market Overview

Health benefits of mackerel

Increasing health consciousness among people globally is a primary driver boosting the growth of the global mackerel market. The consumption of mackerel has numerous health benefits as they contain several important nutrients such as protein, selenium, and vitamin 012.

Cold supply chain and logistics challenges in mackerel market

Cold chain management plays a crucial part in the mackerel supply chain and transportation. The lack of cold storage facilities in many developing countries has become a major challenge for the growth of the market. The proper cold storage management reduces spoilage of products. enhances lifespan and maintains the freshness of the products. Thus, the lack of adequate cold storage facilities might hinder the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several vendors This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



