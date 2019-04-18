The Mackerel Market to 2023: Key Insights & Projections
The mackerel market will register a CAGR of over 3% by 2023.
The growing number of product launches is increasing the awareness and availability of new and innovative mackerel products in the market. This is a primary growth driver for the global mackerel market. Successful product launches help in increasing revenue flow of vendors and expanding their consumer base in the market. Thus, vendors are continually launching new and innovative products to attract customers.
By launching new products to cater to the evolving consumer demands, vendors are increasing their sales. Many players in the market are expanding their product portfolios by launching new products lineups and extending exiting product lines to include new flavored mackerel.
Health benefits of mackerel
Increasing health consciousness among people globally is a primary driver boosting the growth of the global mackerel market. The consumption of mackerel has numerous health benefits as they contain several important nutrients such as protein, selenium, and vitamin 012.
Cold supply chain and logistics challenges in mackerel market
Cold chain management plays a crucial part in the mackerel supply chain and transportation. The lack of cold storage facilities in many developing countries has become a major challenge for the growth of the market. The proper cold storage management reduces spoilage of products. enhances lifespan and maintains the freshness of the products. Thus, the lack of adequate cold storage facilities might hinder the market growth.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several vendors This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Players
- Bumble Bee Foods LLC
- Maruha Nichiro Corporation
- Mowi ASA
- NISSUI
- Thai Union Group PCL
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Frozen and processed mackerel - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Fresh mackerel - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing influence of online retailing
- Increasing number of M&As
- Promotion of sustainability in fishing
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bumble Bee Foods LLC
- Maruha Nichiro Corporation
- Mowi ASA
- NISSUI
- Thai Union Group PCL
