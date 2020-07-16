Lynnwood Center Mud Bay Celebrates Opening with PAWS Pet Food Drive

Pet Supply Retailer Matches Food Donations to Local Shelter

LYNNWOOD, Wash., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mud Bay will celebrate opening its new Lynnwood Center store by matching pet food donations made to PAWS from July 18th through August 16th. Mud Bay will match donations pound-for-pound and will deliver all pet food donations to PAWS. Pet lovers interested in donating can drop off dog or cat food at the new Mud Bay location at 19709 Highway 99, Suite F, in Lynnwood, Washington, which will open for the first time on Saturday, July 18th at 9:00 a.m.

All donated pet food will be used to feed the thousands of dogs and cats that come to PAWS each year. This drive also comes at a time known as 'baby season' at PAWS, where additional resources are needed to care for wildlife and pets.

"During the spring and summer baby season, PAWS Wildlife Center takes in about 70 percent of the 5,000 injured and orphaned wild animals received all year," said PAWS Director of Marketing and Communications Laura Follis. "It's also a time of year when we receive most of the 1,600 kittens and puppies who come to PAWS. These underage cats and dogs require additional resources including vaccines and spay or neuter surgery."



In addition to the donation drive, Mud Bay will hold an online giveaway of four baskets of pet supplies, each valued at more than $200. The first giveaway, consisting of one cat and one dog basket, will be held from July 18th through July 31st, and a second giveaway will be held August 1st through August 16th. More information about the giveaway and how to enter can be found on the Mud Bay Facebook page.

Visitors to the new Lynnwood Center store should be sure to take advantage of the free treat of the week samples, full-size pet scale and hassle-free return policy that can be found at any Mud Bay. Customers can also order online for same day curbside pickup at the Lynnwood Center store prior to their visit.

About Mud Bay

Founded in 1988 in Olympia, Washington, Mud Bay is the Pacific Northwest's largest retailer focused on healthy, natural nutrition for dogs and cats. With 57 locations in Western Washington and Oregon, Mud Bay is an employee-owned company focused on helping dogs and cats thrive through customized nutritional recommendations and solution-based pet supply selections.

