Lutheran World Relief Launches the Regional Cocoa Flavor Map of Central America

The Flavor Map is an online tool highlighting the unique profiles of cocoa produced by farmers in El Salvador, Nicaragua and Honduras

BALTIMORE, Oct. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The LWR Regional Cocoa Flavor Map, an exciting and innovative initiative documenting the distinct flavor profiles of cocoa produced by Lutheran World Relief farmer and cooperative partners in El Salvador, Nicaragua, and Honduras, is being unveiled at the Salon du Chocolat 2017, an international trade fair held Oct. 28 to Nov. 1 in Paris.

The LWR Regional Cocoa Flavor Map will help cocoa producers better connect with buyers of fine and specialty cocoa, who will be able to quickly identify the sources for the cocoa flavors, profiles and characteristics they are seeking.

LWR, with support from the World Environment Center (WEC) and U.S. Department of State, as well as COSUDE (the Swiss Agency for Cooperation and Development), started this initiative more than a year ago in partnership with ZOTO, a Belgium-based cocoa consultancy, and in collaboration with the Guittard Chocolate Company and Cocoa of Excellence.

Despite strong global demand for cocoa, producers from the developing world often struggle to capture just a fraction of the crop's full market value.

Dr. Zoi Papalexandratou, Lead Cocoa Advisor for ZOTO, said the Flavor Map will open doors of the international chocolate market to these Central American farmers and their cooperatives, and will highlight the distinctive flavors of their cacao.

"The main scope of the project was to create a visual tool that illustrates the flavor diversity at the cooperative level, in some cases even at the cocoa blend level, as this was perceived through official tastings of the Cocoa of Excellence and project team," she said. "Such a cocoa flavor guide can help a chocolate maker select lots from different locations that express similar notes."

For the chocolate maker, the benefits of a tool like this include the ability to obtain exclusivity on special (micro-)lots, to purchase lots that exactly cover their needs, and increased knowledge, transparency, and traceability of the whole processing process.

