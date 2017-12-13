"Ludo Cuts with GLOBAL Knives" Video Series Starring Chef Ludo Lefebvre Released Exclusively on GLOBAL Cutlery USA's Website

RANCHO DOMINGUEZ, Calif., Dec. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- GLOBAL Cutlery USA, distributor of stainless steel products made in Japan, released the first of eight videos for its new series "Ludo Cuts with GLOBAL Knives" starring renowned chef Ludo Lefebvre on its website. A new video will be released monthly and Lefebvre, GLOBAL Cutlery USA's official brand ambassador, will demonstrate various tips and tricks using his favorite GLOBAL knives.

The first video, "The Chef and his Knives," shows Lefebvre teaching basic skills to help gain confidence when handling sharp knives in the kitchen.

GLOBAL Cutlery USA launched its website in August 2017 and creating interactive content for visitors is one of the company's top priorities. "'The Ludo Cuts with GLOBAL Knives' series was created to help viewers discover which knives suit their kitchen needs best. Ludo has been a GLOBAL fan for more than 20 years and he offers valuable advice as a professional chef and consumer," said Jesper Brund, President/CEO of SCANPAN USA.

For more information about GLOBAL Cutlery USA and to view "Ludo Cuts with GLOBAL Knives," visit www.globalcutleryusa.com.

About Ludo Lefebvre: Chef Ludo Lefebvre is one of Los Angeles' most influential chefs and a global culinary authority. After training under renowned chefs including Pierre Gagnaire and Alain Passard in France for 12 years, Ludo moved to Los Angeles to take the helm of fine-dining restaurants L'Orangerie and Bastide, where he was quickly awarded the prestigious Mobil Travel Guide Five Star Award. He then pioneered the the pop-up restaurant phenomenon with LudoBites in 2010, a multi-city restaurant tour which transformed the Los Angeles dining scene and was praised by renowned food writers Jonathan Gold and Sam Sifton.

In 2013, Ludo introduced his inventive, refined cooking at Trois Mec, which earned four stars from Los Angeles Magazine and LA Weekly and was named "Best New Restaurant" by both publications. Trois Mec was also listed on both Esquire and GQ's lists of "Best New Restaurants" in 2013 and 2014, respectively, while also receiving the top spot on Food & Wine Magazine's "Best Restaurant Dishes" list in 2013.

In 2014, Ludo opened Petit Trois, his "bar a la carte" concept which received four stars from LA Weekly and was a 2015 James Beard Award finalist for "Best New Restaurant." Petit Trois was also listed as #3 on Bon Appetit's list of "Best New Restaurants in the Country" in 2015. A second location of Petit Trois will debut in summer 2017 in Shermak Oaks, CA. More recently, Ludo opened his brunch-only restaurant Trois Familia in Silver Lake – which has topped many best new restaurant lists since opening in the fall of 2015 – as well as his fried chicken-centric LudoBird that can be found at premium locations within the STAPLES Center and Universal CityWalk in Hollywood.

Ludo was nominated for two James Beard Awards in 2017 for "Best Chef: West" and for his work on PBS' Emmy-winning show, Mind of a Chef. He was also a James Beard finalist for Rising Star Chef in 2001, and was named one of the "50 Greatest Chefs in the World" by Relais & Chateaux. Ludo is the author of two cookbooks, Crave: The Feast of the Five Senses, and LudoBites: Recipes and Stories from the Pop-Up Restaurants of Ludo Lefebvre.

About GLOBAL Cutlery USA: GLOBAL Cutlery USA, a division of SCANPAN USA Inc., is the exclusive U.S. distributor of GLOBAL knives made in Japan. In the tradition of the Samurai sword, GLOBAL knives are produced of the highest stainless steel quality by Japanese craftsmen. GLOBAL is known worldwide for their perfectly balanced, lightweight kitchen knives and ergonomic handles with the signature dimpled pattern.

