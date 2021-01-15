Low-Calorie Vegan Desserts for Your Weight-Loss Goals

Dessert might not be the first thing you think about when starting a weight-loss journey, but you don’t have to cut it out completely in order to achieve your goals. In fact, having a little something sweet each day can even help you stick to your goals by making you feel more satiated. If you have a sweet tooth, you’ll be glad to hear that there are tons of indulgent, low-calorie vegan desserts that are sure to satisfy. Plus, these treats aren’t made with cow’s milk or other animal-derived ingredients, which means that they’re as good for animals as they are for you.

110 calories or fewer per serving

These light and fluffy frozen desserts are swirled with flavors like Frozen Mint Chip, Peanut Butter, Tiramisu, Strawberry, Salted Caramel, and Cocoa Chip.

60 calories per bar

Chocolatey and decadent, these bars will help you keep your sugar intake in check.

110 calories per bar

A crispy layer of chocolate over creamy vanilla bean ice cream makes these low-sugar bars a delight to eat.

90-120 calories per pint

There are around 10 to 12 grams of protein in each Halo Top pint—can you say post-workout snack? Flavors include Birthday Cake, Candy Bar, Chocolate, Chocolate Almond Crunch, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Peanut Butter Cup, and Sea Salt Caramel. The brand often has seasonal flavors as well.

80–100 calories per serving

Enlightened’s pint flavors include Ooey Gooey Cinnamon Bun, Triple Shot Espresso, Cookies & Mint, Monkey Business, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Candy Bar Crunch, and Chocolate Almond Macaron. Bar flavors include Mint Chip, Mocha Chocolate Chip, Monkey Business, Peanut Butter & Jelly, and Salted Caramel.

40-180 calories per serving

Some of Arctic Zero’s fava bean–based ice cream flavors come in at only 160 calories per pint. They make a great choice for anyone who loves curling up with a pint while watching a movie. Choose from these flavors: Classic Vanilla, Pistachio, Cookie Shake, Purely Chocolate, Salted Caramel, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Hint of Mint, Cake Batter, Brownie Blast, Cookie Dough Chunk, and Cherry Chocolate Chunk.

120 calories per serving

If you’ve ever made banana nice cream, you’ll appreciate this: Snow Monkey’s desserts are made with a banana base that gives them a super-creamy texture. Flavors include Açai Berry, Chocolate, Chocolate Mint Chip, Maple Cinnamon, Matcha Green Tea, Passion Fruit, and Strawberry.

150–160 calories per serving

Sorbet is fresh, fruity, and naturally lower in calories than other frozen desserts. Talenti’s vegan flavors are bursting with fruit flavors: Alphonso Mango, Roman Raspberry, and Strawberry Hibiscus.

130 calories per sandwich

Tofutti’s snack-size sandwiches are perfect f you just need a little sweetness at the end of the day—plus, they’re sure to bring back childhood memories. They’re available in three flavors: Vanilla, Chocolate, and Mint Chocolate Chip.

100 calories per serving

Dole’s chocolate-covered banana slices come prepackaged in 100-calorie servings.

60–180 calories per serving

Chloe’s has three different types of pops, each of which comes in a variety of flavors. Fruit Pop flavors include Lime, Mango, Strawberry, Dark Chocolate, Raspberry, Blueberry, Pomegranate, and Cold-Pressed Coffee. Oatmilk Pops are available in Mint Chip, Salted Caramel, and Raspberry Chip. Dipped Pop flavors include Coconut, Banana, Strawberry, and Dark Chocolate.

40–110 calories per pop

Try one of these flavors: Chocolate Fudge, Cherry + Lemonade, Cookies n’ Cream, Orange n’ Cream, Hibiscus Mint, Strawberry Lemonade, Strawberry, Watermelon Agave, Coconut Lime, Creamy Lemonade, Creamy Orange, Creamy Strawberry, Strawberry Shortcake, and Coldbrew Latte.

170 calories per serving

Healthy fats from avocados give Cado’s desserts a rich, creamy texture. Flavors include Deep Dark Chocolate, Mint Chocolate Chip, Cookies & Cream, Java Chip, Salted Caramel Swirl, Vanilla Bean, Cherry Amaretto Chip, and Simply Lemon.

170 calories per serving

Try a scoop of sorbetto in your favorite sparkling water for a sweet, refreshing beverage. Flavors include Blood Orange, Blueberry Passion Fruit, Chocolate Coconut, Coconut, Lemon, Mango, Pear and Peppercorn, Raspberry, Red Berries and Prosecco, and Tangerine.

190 calories

Breyers almond milk–based ice cream is lower in calories than most of the brand’s other flavors made from cow’s milk. Currently, there are two flavors: Oreo and Vanilla Peanut Butter.

200 calories per serving

Why not make a healthy brownie sundae by putting a scoop of low-calorie vegan ice cream on top of one of these brownie bars?

Going vegan is the best thing that you can do to help animals, and it’s also one of the best things that you can do for the environment and your personal health. Learn more about the benefits of going vegan by connecting with one of our vegan mentors:

Find a Vegan Mentor Today

