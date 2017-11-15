Love List 11/15/17: Thanksgiving Recipes

Last week I did a round up of Thanksgiving crafts to help decorate for the upcoming holiday. Now that your tables and setting are going to look all pretty I figured I’d follow up with inspiration for recipes!
1. Pumpkin Macaroni and Cheese, Pumpkin ‘n Spice
2. Bourbon Butter Pecan Cake, The Flavor Bender
3. Cranberry Orange Sweet Rolls, Baked by an Introvert
4. Maple Brown Butter Cornbread Muffins, What Molly Made
5. Parmesan Bacon Brussels Sprouts with Roasted Pears and Butternut Squash, Spices in my DNA
6. Roasted Potatoes with Thyme, The Stiers Aesthetic
What will you be making this Thanksgiving?
xo Jus
