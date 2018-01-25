Love Is in the Air at BRAVO Cucina Italiana, Offering Delicious Valentine's Day Features Feb. 9-18

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Guests can treat their loved ones to a delicious Italian meal this Valentine's Day. During this romantic time of year, BRAVO Cucina Italiana locations across the nation will offer special Valentine's Day features, Friday, Feb. 9–Sunday, Feb. 18, during lunch and dinner. Specials include unique cocktails and entrées, plus a decadent dessert.

Cocktails & Bubbles

Chocolate Martini: Absolut Vanilla, Godiva Chocolate Liqueur and Bailey's garnished with a double chocolate rim ($8.50)

Sparkling Rosé Maschio ($10 per split)

Prosecco, Cinzano ($32 per bottle)

Entrées

Shrimp & Lobster Campanelle: Mushrooms, green onions, tomatoes, spicy lobster butter, pesto bread crumbs ($22.99)

Grilled Salmon Picatta: Lobster ravioli, zucchini, red peppers, carrots, spinach, lemon caper butter, pesto breadcrumbs ($23.99)

Crab Crusted Beef Medallions: Romano crusted tomatoes, crispy fingerling potatoes, zucchini, red peppers, hollandaise ($24.99)

Dessert

Chocolate Cheesecake: Mascarpone cream, anglaise, Oreo crumbs ($6.99)

"Make this Valentine's Day one to remember with BRAVO's delicious cocktails and entrées, plus a to-die-for dessert," says BRAVO Culinary Director & Chef Brian Harvey. "We created this special menu to deliver a romantic evening for our guests to come together and celebrate with people they love."

Reservations at BRAVO can be made online by visiting www.BravoItalian.com. For a list of locations, please visit www.BravoItalian.com.

