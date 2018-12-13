Lotus Foods Recalls Ramen Noodle Soup Cups Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

WASHINGTON, Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Lotus Foods rice ramen noodle soup cups

Hazard: The paper soup cup's labeling incorrectly instructs consumers to use the microwave for cooking, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy: Replace

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled soup cups and contact Lotus Foods for a coupon for a replacement product.

Consumer Contact:

Lotus Foods toll-free at 866-330-4390 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at www.lotusfoods.com and click on the noodle soup cup recall banner or www.lotusfoods.com/noodle-cup-safety-recall/ for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 239,000

Description:

The product involves Lotus Foods two ounce ramen noodle soups packaged in paper cups that are not microwave safe. The recalled soup cups contain organic brown rice noodles and were sold in three flavors; red miso rice ramen noodle soup, masala curry rice ramen noodle soup and tom yum rice noodle soup. The UPC code is printed on the back side of the cup to the left of the front panel.

Soup Flavor

Cup Color

UPC Code

Red Miso

Rice Ramen

Noodle Soup

red

7 08953

65101 9

Masala Curry

Rice Ramen

Noodle Soup

purple

7 08953

65102 6

Tom Yum

Rice Ramen

Noodle Soup

green

7 08953

65103 3

Incidents/Injuries: Lotus Foods has received 12 reports of the soup cups becoming extremely hot and/or sparking or catching fire during microwaving, including one report of a minor burn. Reported damage has been limited to the noodle cups.

Sold At: Whole Foods Market stores and other independent natural and specialty stores nationwide, Safeway stores in Northern California and online at Amazon.com and Lotusfoods.com from August 2018 through November 2018 for about $2.50.

Importer: Lotus Foods Inc., of Richmond, Calif.

Manufactured in: China

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

Recall Number: 19-048

