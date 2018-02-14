Los Angeles Times FOOD BOWL returns with a diverse program this May #31DaysofFood A NEW KIND OF FOOD FESTIVAL

The city's adventurous new food festival will feature hundreds of events all over Los Angeles with a mix of local favorites and world-renowned chefs

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Times is proud to announce the return of FOOD BOWL, 31 days of events celebrating L.A.'s amazing food and drink scene. The festival will continue to raise awareness and funds to fight food waste, hunger, food insecurity and promote sustainability and waste reduction through charity partners and participating events. Spanning the entire month of May, FOOD BOWL will feature over 250 events with many of the chefs and restaurants that have put Los Angeles on the map as one of the world's great food cities alongside internationally renowned chefs in rare local appearances. The extensive lineup of dining events, panel discussions, chef collaborations, volunteer projects, and other food and drink-inspired happenings will be announced March 31 at lafoodbowl.com.

Food Bowl highlights include:

Things in a Bowl: the official launch party taking place at Rossoblu will feature an all-star lineup of L.A. chefs creating "Things in a bowl" and the announcements of Restaurant of the Year and the Gold Award. Last year's Restaurant of the Year award went to Locol (Roy Choi and Daniel Patterson) and the Gold Award was presented to Wolfgang Puck. This event will be open to the public for the first time.

Changing the World Through the Power of Food: a conversation and more with José Andrés (The Bazaar by José Andrés), and special guests supporting L.A. Kitchen. Chef Andrés has been on the ground assisting disaster relief efforts, feeding the workers and victims of the recent California wildfires and Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

Night Market: a bustling street market featuring 50 food vendors, outdoor dining areas and entertainment in Grand Park, May 16-20. Over 45,000 attended last year's Night Market events.

A Tribute to the late Chef Tui Sungkamee (Jitlada): a night celebrating the life of the much loved and respected chef with Jazz Singsanong (Jitlada).

Outstanding in the Field: a series of long-table feasts in spectacular locations. Sustainable seafood on an iconic pier, Grand Park in downtown L.A., Malibu and a dinner in the desert with Virgilio Martinez (Peru), Weiser Family Farms, and Jim Denevan.

Scienceandfood: a discussion about food in space at UCLA.

Charity Bake Sale: a showcase of L.A.'s leading pastry chefs and the return of our beloved Beast Feast and Fried Chicken Party.

New Kids on the Block Party featuring L.A.'s rising chefs and mixologists.

Chef Showcase: a one-day event featuring leading chefs. Moderated panels, demonstrations, tastings, and more.

A Sichuan Summit: acclaimed food writer Fuchsia Dunlop (Sichuan Cookery) and Chinese Chef Yu Bo will be featured, along with L.A.'s favorite Sichuan restaurants and special guests.

Food Tours of L.A.'s tastiest neighborhoods.

L.A. Cocktail Week: bartenders from across the city will be invited to create a cocktail that represents Los Angeles. The L.A.-inspired cocktails will be featured throughout the week.

Gold Film Festival: a mini film festival curated by Jonathan Gold with screenings hosted in various neighborhoods around the city.

Satoyama Exhibition in association with Japan House Los Angeles: Japanese chef Yoshihiro Narisawa (Narisawa in Tokyo is the Number 18 Restaurant in the World's 50 Best list) is internationally known for his dedication to sustainability and representing the natural environment in his dishes by using indigenous Japanese ingredients.

A conversation with Diana Kennedy (UK / Mexico), the godmother of Mexican cuisine: a panel discussion about Kennedy's career and a sneak peek at the documentary currently in production, "Nothing Fancy: Diana Kennedy."

Chef Ben Shewry (NZ / Australia) from acclaimed Melbourne restaurant, Attica (Number 32 Restaurant in the World's 50 Best list) will collaborate on a series of unique events with Everson Royce Bar and Hollyhock House.

Los Angeles Times Food Bowl 2018 charitable partners are L.A. Kitchen, Food Forward and Midnight Mission. Festival sponsors include Citi®, Nissan Leaf, OpenTable, Peru Tourism. For additional information and event updates, visit lafoodbowl.com and connect on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @LAfoodbowl (#LAfoodbowl #31DAYSOFFOOD)

