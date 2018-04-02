Los Angeles Times Food Bowl Returns with a Diverse Program this May

The city's adventurous new food festival will feature hundreds of events over 31 days in and around Los Angeles with a mix of local favorites and world-renowned chefs

LOS ANGELES, April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles Times Food Bowl is proud to release the program schedule for 31 days of food celebrating L.A.'s amazing food and drink scene. Spanning the entire month of May, Food Bowl will feature over 200 events with many of the chefs and restaurants that have put Los Angeles on the map as one of the world's great food cities alongside internationally renowned chefs in rare local appearances. In its second year, the festival will continue to raise awareness and funds to fight food insecurity and hunger and promote waste reduction and sustainability through charity partners and participating events. The extensive lineup of dining events, panel discussions, chef collaborations, volunteer projects and other food and drink-inspired happenings can be found at lafoodbowl.com.

Carlos Salgado (Taco Maria), Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken (Border Grill), José Andrés (L.A. Kitchen), Yu Bo (Yu's Family Kitchen, China), Fuchsia Dunlop (UK), Curtis Stone (Gwen, Maude), Yoshihiro Narisawa (Narisawa, Japan), Virgilio Martínez (Central, Peru), Diana Kennedy (Mexico), Ben Shewry (Attica, Australia), Roxana Jullapat (Friends & Family), Michael Voltaggio (Ink.well), Niki Nakayama (n/naka), Nyesha Arrington (Native), Bricia Lopez (Guelaguetza), Josef Centeno (PYT, Orsa & Winston), Wolfgang Puck (Spago), Phil Rosenthal ("Somebody Feed Phil"), Gabriela Cámara (Contramar, Mexico), Andy Ricker (Pok Pok), Sara Kramer and Sarah Hymanson (Kismet), Matt Abergal (Yardbird HK, Hong Kong), Nadine Redzepi (Denmark), Monique Fiso (Hiakai, New Zealand), Daniel Humm (Eleven Madison Park, NoMad), Tanya Holland (Brown Sugar Kitchen), Enzo Coccia (Naples, Italy), Dan Hong (Sydney, Australia), Eric Werner (Tulum, Mexico) and Nancy Silverton (Mozza Restaurant Group) are among are the many chefs, aficionados and experts scheduled to appear during the festival.

Food Bowl highlights include:

Things in a Bowl: the official launch party at Rossoblu April 30 will feature an all-star lineup of L.A. chefs creating "Things in a Bowl" dishes and the announcement of Restaurant of the Year and presentation of the Gold Award to this year's winners, Mary Sue Milliken and Susan Feniger, chefs and owners of Border Grill.

Changing the World Through the Power of Food: An Evening with José Andrés, Jonathan Gold and Friends: the official opening night event, May 1, presented by L.A. Kitchen and The Wiltern.

Night Market: a bustling street market featuring 50 food vendors, outdoor dining areas and entertainment with 45,000 attendees expected over five nights in Grand Park, May 16-20.

Thai Tui Tribute: a celebration of the life of the much loved and respected Chef Tui Sungkamee (Jitlada) with Jazz Singsanong (Jitlada), Andy Ricker (Pok Pok), Roy Choi (Pot), Kris Yenbamroong (Night + Market), Jet Tila and more on May 8 at the Line Hotel.

Outstanding in the Field: a series of long-table feasts in spectacular locations including a sustainable seafood dinner on Manhattan Beach with Michael Cimarusti (Providence), a Filipino Feast on opening night of the Night Market in Grand Park, and a dinner with Virgilio Martínez (Peru) and Outstanding in the Field's Jim Denevan at Weiser Family Farms.

Next Generation Bowl Bash: game on for L.A.'s rising chefs and mixologists at the Spare Room in the Roosevelt Hotel, May 2.

Sichuan Summit: acclaimed food writer Fuchsia Dunlop ("Sichuan Cookery") and Chinese chef Yu Bo will be featured, along with local Sichuan restaurants and special guests, May 5.

Pizza Fest… A Tutti Pizza: L.A.'s most beloved pizzerias and special guest Enzo Coccia (Naples, Italy) all together celebrating a taste of Italy for one day, May 13, at the Palladium.

Satoyama Exhibition: the result of a three-year collaboration between Tokyo-based chef Yoshihiro Narisawa and Brazilian photographer Sergio Coimbra, the exhibit of images of Narisawa's elegant dishes made using indigenous Japanese ingredients is presented by Japan House Los Angeles at Union Station throughout the month of May.

A Journey Through the Cuisines of Mexico: Diana Kennedy (UK / Mexico), the godmother of Mexican cuisine, joins a panel discussion about the country's regional cuisines with a sneak peek at the documentary currently in production, "Nothing Fancy: Diana Kennedy," May 4.

Australian BBQ with Chef Ben Shewry: the acclaimed Melbourne-based chef (Attica, no. 32 on the World's 50 Best Restaurants list) will host an Australian barbecue at Everson Royce Bar on May 27.

Friday Night Wine Tasting with Chef Daniel Humm: Barnsdall Art Park's 10th annual tasting series with Silverlake Wine will kick off with Daniel Humm (Eleven Madison Park, no. 1 on the World's 50 Best Restaurants) in conversation with Jonathan Gold and a pop up from NoMad, May 25.

L.A. Cocktail Week: bars and bartenders from across the city will present classes, pop ups and handcrafted cocktails that represent Los Angeles.

Gold Film Festival: a mini film festival curated by Jonathan Gold with screenings hosted in various neighborhoods.

Food tours of some of L.A.'s tastiest neighborhoods: Thai Town, San Gabriel Valley, Downtown LA, and Koreatown.

Plus a charity bake sale with L.A.'s leading pastry chefs, the second-annual fried chicken party, the return of the beloved Beast Feast and introducing the No Beast Feast.

Los Angeles Times Food Bowl 2018 charitable partners are L.A. Kitchen, Food Forward and Midnight Mission. Citi® is the festival's founding partner and sponsors include Nissan, Maker's Mark, Hornitos and the Italian National Tourist Board. For the program schedule and additional information visit lafoodbowl.com and connect on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @ LAfoodbowl (#LAfoodbowl #31DaysofFood)

