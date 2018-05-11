Los Angeles Regional Food Bank's Summer Meal Program starts June 4, Providing Nutritious Meals to Kids Facing Hunger during the Summer

LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank will launch its 13th annual Summer Meal Program on Monday, June 4. The program will run until school begins, providing a nutritious lunch to children who would normally access their midday meal at school. To find out how your child can access nutritious food through these programs including details about open and closed distribution sites; service times; income requirements and other guidelines; types of meals offered; and service start/end dates please visit www.lafoodbank.org/summerlunch. Open sites permit any child to access a meal. Registration is required at closed sites.

This year, the Summer Meal Program, which has nearly doubled in size over the past three years due to increasing need, will serve more than 4,000 meals a day at more than 70 distribution sites, including Boys and Girls Clubs, summer schools, community centers, the Salvation Army and some libraries. This includes the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP), a federally funded nutrition program for children facing hunger during the summer months.

The Food Bank's Child Nutrition program provides well-balanced meals and food kits for children facing hunger all year long. Access to healthy food helps prevent nutritional deficiencies that could turn into lifelong health problems such as obesity, heart disease and diabetes. It also establishes healthy eating habits, and provides the nutrition needed to concentrate and perform well in school. Early access to healthy meals supports strong educational development, which in turn sets kids up for a successful future full of opportunity and promise.

In accordance with federal law and U.S. Department of Agriculture policy, the Food Bank is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

About Los Angeles Regional Food Bank:

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank has worked to end hunger in Los Angeles County since 1973 and distributed the equivalent of more than 1 billion meals across our community. The Food Bank provides food to more than 300,000 clients on a monthly basis and distributed 70 million pounds of food in 2017 to children, seniors, working families, veterans, and other neighbors in need. To support the vision that no one goes hungry in Los Angeles, food and products are distributed through a network of more than 650 partner agencies directly to children through our Children's Backpack and Summer Lunch programs, to approximately 27,000 seniors each month through our Senior Nutrition program, and to working families and college students through our Mobile Food Pantry. The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank is a 4-star rated charity by Charity Navigator. For more information, visit lafoodbank.org.

Income Requirement for Program Qualification

California Department of Education, Nutrition Services Division

Effective from July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018

Reduced-Price Eligibility Scale - Meals and Snacks

Household Size

Annual

Monthly

Twice Per Month

Every Two Weeks

Weekly

1

$22,311

$1,860

$ 930

$ 859

$ 430

2

30,044

2,504

1,252

1,156

578

3

37,777

3,149

1,575

1,453

727

4

45,510

3,793

1,897

1,751

876

5

53,243

4,437

2,219

2,048

1,024

6

60,976

5,082

2,541

2,346

1,173

7

68,709

5,726

2,863

2,643

1,322

8

76,442

6,371

3,186

2,941

1,471

For each additional family member, add:

$ 7,733

$ 645

$ 323

$ 298

$ 149

Free Eligibility Scale - Meals, Snacks, and Milk

Household Size

Annual

Monthly

Twice Per Month

Every Two Weeks

Weekly

1

$15,678

$1,307

$ 654

$ 603

$ 302

2

21,112

1,760

880

812

406

3

26,546

2,213

1,107

1,021

511

4

31,980

2,665

1,333

1,230

615

5

37,414

3,118

1,559

1,439

720

6

42,848

3,571

1,786

1,648

824

7

48,282

4,024

2,012

1,857

929

8

53,716

4,477

2,239

2,066

1,033

For each additional family member, add:

$ 5,434

$ 453

$ 227

$ 209

$ 105

