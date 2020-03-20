Los Angeles Rams, KABC To Host Te'LA'thon In Support Of United Way Of Greater Los Angeles's Pandemic Relief Fund On Tuesday, March 24

LOS ANGELES, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Rams and KABC are teaming up to host a virtual "Te'LA'thon," TUESDAY, MARCH 24 (4:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. PT), to assist Southern California response efforts during this unprecedented global health crisis. All contributions will benefit the United Way of Greater Los Angeles's Pandemic Relief Fund in direct support of community partners including Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

The UWGLA's Pandemic Relief Fund will provide immediate relief to low-income individuals, students and families at imminent risk of homelessness as well as the unsheltered residents across LA County who are experiencing disproportionate hardship due to health and economic impacts of coronavirus (COVID-19). Relief programs include providing low-income students crucial access to technology for continued academic instruction, supplying medical and hygiene materials to shelters and healthcare providers and working to meet the city's evolving demand for food assistance.

"Our most vulnerable neighbors, those experiencing homelessness and low-income working families and individuals, will be severely impacted by this pandemic," said Elise Buik, president and CEO, United Way of Greater Los Angeles. "Those on the streets have little access to information or basic hygiene and healthcare. And for struggling families, any reduction in wages will result in extreme hardships and even homelessness. Now more than ever, we need to come together as a community to address this emergency. We are proud to join KABC and the Los Angeles Rams' virtual telethon in partnership with Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to make an immediate difference."

Community supporters and fans can tune in to the virtual telethon on ABC-7 throughout the day, starting at 4:00 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. PT (with phone lines open until 7:00 p.m. PT) and stay updated on radio at ESPNLA 710 AM or by following #abc7eyewitness on @abc7la on Instagram, @abc7 on Twitter and @abc7 on Facebook.

Ways to donate during the "Te'LA'thon" for Los Angeles include the following:

Call in at (213) 263-0211 or use a National Toll Free # at (888) 504-9491

Visit UWGLA's Pandemic Relief page at www.unitedforla.org/pandemicrelief

Text "UnitedforLA" to 1-844-701-5181

About United Way of Greater Los Angeles:

United Way of Greater Los Angeles is a nonprofit organization fighting to end poverty by preparing students for high school graduation, college, and the workforce, housing our homeless neighbors, and guiding hard-working families towards economic mobility. United Way identifies the root causes of poverty and works strategically to solve them by building alliances across all sectors, funding targeted programs and advocating for change. For more information, visit UnitedWayLA.org and EveryoneInLA.org.

