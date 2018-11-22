Los Angeles' Poor & Homeless Citizens Celebrate Thanksgiving With 1 Ton Of Giant Turkey Drumsticks, Thanks To Fred Jordan Missions

BEING THANKFUL FOR SIMPLE BLESSINGS... EVEN ON SKID ROW

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of Los Angeles' most impoverished men, women and children will celebrate Thanksgiving Day at the Fred Jordan Missions' 74th Annual Street Banquet on Thursday, November 22. Volunteers will begin cooking and setting up at 6:00 AM, and the Banquet will go from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM, on East Fifth Street, between San Pedro and Central, in downtown Los Angeles.

Hundreds of volunteers from across Southern California will cook, prepare and serve over:

1 ton of giant turkey drumsticks

525 pounds of homemade dressing

500 pounds of mashed potatoes

80 gallons of gravy

585 pounds of corn

560 pounds of candied yams

cranberry sauce

rolls

hundreds of pumpkin and other kinds of pies

blankets, socks, snack bags and food bags

When Fred Jordan founded the Mission in 1944, and realized that holidays on Skid Row are miserable and lonely for the hungry and homeless, he declared that holidays would always be special at the Mission. Everyone is welcome at the Missions' holiday celebrations that have become legendary. The Missions' 74th Annual Thanksgiving Street Banquet continues that tradition. Some of the neediest members in our society will realize that God cares, and so does the Mission staff, volunteers and friends that provide the food and other gifts for the hungry and homeless to enjoy.

"The legacy that began with my father and mother, Fred and Willie Jordan, continues on with the second generation of leadership. God has called me and my wife Kris to continue the vision and calling of Fred Jordan Missions into the future. We are committed and dedicated to "Declaring and Demonstrating the love of Jesus" to the homeless, hopeless, lonely and hurting people of Skid Row and beyond. Therefore, the vision continues," said Joe Jordan President of Fred Jordan Missions.

Thanksgiving Day guests will include working-poor families, who can't afford to cook a holiday dinner, as well as near-homeless families, and homeless men and women who sleep on the streets of downtown Los Angeles. And the traditional roast turkey dinner, with all the trimmings, will give all our guests something for which to be truly thankful.

Thanksgiving kicks off the Mission's 30 days of helping the poor come "home for the holidays" at the Fred Jordan Mission. This year once again the Mission will provide thousands of meals for the poor. With the increased number of homeless on the streets of Skid Row, food supplies are much lower than normal. If people want to help, please call 1 (844) FJM -FOOD or go on-line to give at www.fjm.org.

Since 1944, the Fred Jordan Missions, (http://www.fjm.org) has fed homeless and impoverished men, women, and families with children in downtown L.A. The Mission has fed, clothed and housed some of the world's most impoverished people by building orphanages, schools, hospitals, and missions in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The Mission is a non-profit, faith-based, educational and relief organization.

