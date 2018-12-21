Who can resist that perfect combination of chocolate and hazelnuts? The answer is no one. Unfortunately, Nutella contains whey and skim milk, which makes it unkind to bovines. Thankfully, there are plenty of chocolaty vegan spreads that are just as yummy as they are nice to cows:

Earth Balance Choco Pretzel Crunch

Earth Balance Coffee Chocolate Crunch

Peanut Butter & Co. Dark Chocolate Dreams

Justin’s Chocolate Hazelnut Butter Blend

Artisana Organics Hazelnut Cacao Spread

Rawmio Hazelnut Chocolate Butter

Now that you know about these dairy-free Nutella swaps, grab a jar and a spoon (we won’t tell). And if you’re still feeling snacky, check out some of our favorite “accidentally vegan” desserts, candies, chips, and more.

The post Looking for Vegan Nutella? Try These Kind Options appeared first on PETA.