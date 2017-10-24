Lonely Planet Names Jacksonville One of the World's Top 10 Best Value Destinations

--Publisher Highlights the City's Beaches, Park System, Food Scene, Arts and Affordable Hotel Rates--

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Lonely Planet, the largest travel guide publisher in the world, has ranked Jacksonville in its Best in Travel 2018 list as one of the world's Top 10 Best Value Destinations.

Jacksonville is the only American city to make the list in the #9 spot. The publisher highlights Jacksonville's beaches, park system, family-friendly food scene, craft beer scene, affordable hotel rates, and all that can be experienced in the city as the main attributes for the ranking. While Jacksonville was the only American city on the list, Arizona as a whole state took the #2 spot on the Top 10 list.

Lonely Planet's Best in Travel 2018 is the highly anticipated collection of the world's hottest destinations that should be on every traveler's wish list in the year ahead. The travel media authority reveals its selections of the Top 10 Countries, Cities, Regions and Best Value Destinations that Lonely Planet's experts recommend travelers experience in 2018.

Check out the rest of Lonely Planet's Best in Travel 2018 list: www.lonelyplanet.com/best-in-travel and read what they have to say about Jacksonville HERE.

In 2017, Jacksonville has also been ranked as one of Florida's and the nations' most affordable travel destinations by TripAdvisor, Expedia, TripstoDiscover.com, SmartAssert.com and CNBC. To find out all there is to do, see and explore in this destination go to www.visitjacksonville.com.

Read this release online HERE.

About Visit Jacksonville

Visit Jacksonville is a Destinations International accredited Destination Marketing Organization contracted by the Duval County Tourist Development Council (TDC) to champion the growth of business and leisure tourism in Northeast Florida. For a closer look at all there is to see and do in Jacksonville, go to www.VisitJacksonville.com or contact 800-733-2668.

About Lonely Planet

Lonely Planet is a leading travel media company and the world's number one travel guidebook brand, providing both inspiring and trustworthy information for every kind of traveler since 1973. Over the past four decades, we've printed over 145 million guidebooks and grown a dedicated, passionate global community of travelers. Lonely Planet can be found on lonelyplanet.com, mobile, video and in 14 languages, nine international magazines, armchair and lifestyle books, ebooks and more. Visit us at lonelyplanet.com.

