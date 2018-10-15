Lollicup® USA, Inc. on the Inc. 5000 list for the 6th year in a row

Ranking No. 3903 with a Growth of 91%

CHINO, Calif., Oct. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine ranked Lollicup USA, Inc. on its annual Inc. 5000, fastest-growing private companies list for the 6th year in a row.

This list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy from independent, small and midsized businesses.

"Companies on the 2018 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2014 to 2017. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2014. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent--not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies--as of December 31, 2017." As mentioned on Inc. 5000's website.

Lollicup® USA, Inc. is honored to be on this list, especially for the past 6 years. To view Lollicup USA, Inc.'s complete Inc. 5000 profile click here

Lollicup® USA, Inc. is a premier beverage and disposable goods supplier and manufacturer for the foodservice industry. Lollicup is the parent company for four brands: Karat®, Karat Earth®, Tea Zone®, and Total Clean™. They have five locations throughout the United States to better service customers. For more information please visit www.lollicupusa.com or email marketing@lollicup.com

About Inc. Media:

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Winner of the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. Total monthly audience reach for the brand has grown significantly from 2,000,000 in 2010 to over 18,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Contact: Kendra Cerbasi

Phone: 626.965.8882

Email: Kendra.cerbasi@lollicup.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lollicup-usa-inc-on-the-inc-5000-list-for-the-6th-year-in-a-row-300731325.html

SOURCE Lollicup USA, Inc.