Lodging Dynamics Opens Gourmet Pizza Restaurant in Hawthorne

HAWTHORNE, Calif., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Provo, Utah based Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group (LDHG) opens a MidiCi Wood Fired Pizza and Kitchen (MidiCi Pizza) franchise in the dual-branded Courtyard and TownePlace Suites by Marriott, located at 4429 West El Segundo Boulevard in Hawthorne, California.

MidiCi Pizza is a well-known, upscale pizzeria specializing in serving fast-fired, Neapolitan and American style pizza baked in an authentic wood-fired oven. MidiCi Pizza dough is made with four ingredients – non-GMO double zero flour imported from Naples, pure water, sea salt, and live yeast. Using certified pizza makers, its unique blend of ingredients and the MidiCi wood-fired oven results in a chewy, crisp Neapolitan crust. In addition to the crust, MidiCi Pizza creates a refreshing experience by selecting locally sourced, fresh, natural, high quality, mostly non-GMO toppings.

In addition to gourmet wood-fired pizza, MidiCi serves appetizers, fresh signature salads, authentic Italian gelato, and its famous Nutella Calzone. MidiCi's assortment of drinks includes gourmet coffee and tea, craft beer selected by our certified cicerone (beer chef), and a collection of wines selected by our sommelier to reflect a mix of American classics, flavors of Italy, global highlights, and local staples – all with pairing in mind.

"As a Company, we are delighted to bring MidiCi's to both our guests and patrons from the community," stated Christ Dougherty, general manager of the dual-branded hotel and Lodging Dynamics employee. "Since developing our hotels in Hawthorne, we have worked hard to add value to the community. We believe the addition of the MidiCi restaurant is another step in that direction," concluded, Dougherty. MidiCi and Lodging Dynamics invites you to visit MidiCi to enjoy a slice of authentic Neapolitan Pizza.

About Lodging Dynamics

Lodging Dynamics, based in Provo, Utah is a multi-award-winning third-party operator of premium brand, select service, and extended-stay hotels. Lodging Dynamics is approved by both Marriott and Hilton as a third-party operator. Premium brand hotel's Lodging Dynamics has managed includes properties in the Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and IHG brand families. Founded in 1991 after developing the first Marriott franchise in the State of Utah, Lodging Dynamics continued its long history by operating hotels throughout the United States. For more information visit www.lodgingdynamics.com.

