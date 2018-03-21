Local Entrepreneur Brings Dickey's Texas-style Barbecue to Gallup

GALLUP, N.M., March 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Barbecue enthusiasts Michael and Dawn Carnel bring Dickey's Barbecue Pit to their hometown of Gallup, NM. This will be the couple's first Dickey's location with plans to open more in the future.

The Gallup location is slated to open in Summer 2018.

"We are always thrilled to welcome new members to our Dickey's Barbecue Pit family, especially those who are new to the restaurant industry," says Laura Rea Dickey. "With the Dickey's franchise model, we help passionate owners such as Michael and Dawn, open their local restaurant while utilizing the resources of being backed by the largest barbecue chain in the world; and that makes everything we do at Dickey's worth it."

Originally from the Gallup area, the Carnels are experienced local business owners in the hotel industry. The duo looks forward to breaking into the restaurant industry by bringing Dickey's Barbecue Pit to their local community.

"We have always loved Dickey's Texas-style barbecue and after looking into their franchising model to see all of the support they offer to each of their franchisees we knew it would be a perfect partnership," says Michael. "Our area is in need of a great barbecue option and we are proud to be the ones to offer Dickey's delicious barbecue to the residents of our community."

About Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation's largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. Today, all meats are still slow smoked on-site in each restaurant. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and home style sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded to more than 550 locations in 45 states. In 2016, Dickey's won first place on Fast Casual's "Top 100 Movers and Shakers" list and in 2017 again won a top 10 on the list. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times, and Nation's Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

