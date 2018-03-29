Local Barbecue Lovers Bring Dickey's to Leesburg, FL

LEESBURG, Fla., March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Local franchisees Jonathan and Stephanie Frederick plan to bring their first Dickey's Barbecue Pit location to Leesburg, FL. The new location is slated to open by the new franchisees in late 2018.

"Dickey's Barbecue Pit has and always will be a family-run, family-oriented business and that is something we pride ourselves on," says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. "The partnership we have with each of our franchisees is very important to us and we look forward to supporting the Fredericks in their first restaurant venture."

Originally from Florida, Stephanie looks forward to opening her first business with her husband, Jonathan, in the state they now both call home. Stephanie and Jonathan collectively bring years of restaurant experience to the Dickey's brand along with a passion for smoking delicious barbecue.

"After making the decision to open our own restaurant for our family to run, we knew that it had to be Dickey's Barbecue Pit," says Jonathan. "Our passion for slow-smoked barbecue paired with Dickey's experience and strong support for their franchisees made it an easy decision for us."

About Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation's largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. Today, all meats are still slow smoked on-site in each restaurant. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and home style sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded to more than 550 locations in 45 states. In 2016, Dickey's won first place on Fast Casual's "Top 100 Movers and Shakers" list and in 2017 again won a top 10 on the list. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times, and Nation's Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

