A Little Sweetness Every Week: Dunkin' Extends Free Donut Fridays Through April

Every Friday in April, members of Dunkin's DD Perks® Rewards Program can get a free donut with the purchase of any beverageGuests can limit person-to-person contact by ordering ahead on the Dunkin' App for pickup in-store, at the drive-thru or curbside, at select locations

CANTON, Mass., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During these challenging times, even a small moment of sweetness can make a big difference. To help create a little extra joy at the end of the week, Dunkin' today announced that Free Donut Fridays for DD Perks® members – originally introduced for March only – will continue every Friday through April at participating Dunkin' restaurants nationwide.*

Beginning this Friday, April 3, and on each Friday through the end of the month, DD Perks members who buy any beverage can select a free donut from familiar favorite flavors, such as Boston Kreme, Glazed, Glazed Chocolate, Jelly and more. DD Perks members looking to limit person-to-person contact and receive their free donut as quickly as possible can order ahead on the Dunkin' App for pickup in-store, at the drive-thru or curbside, at select locations.

Donut lovers who are not currently DD Perks members can make April a little sweeter with Free Donut Fridays by enrolling on the Dunkin' App or DDPerks.com. DD Perks members earn five points for every dollar they spend on qualifying purchases at Dunkin'. Dunkin' gives its DD Perks members the ability to earn points for every eligible purchase no matter how they pay, including cash, credit, debit or a Dunkin' gift card. Once a member accrues 200 points, they receive a free beverage reward for any size, redeemable at participating Dunkin' restaurants.

According to Stephanie Meltzer-Paul, Vice President of Digital and Loyalty Marketing, Dunkin' U.S., "Free Donut Fridays helped bring smiles to so many of our guests in March, and we recognize they may need a little joy even more in April. We hope extending Free Donut Fridays can bring a few much-needed moments of sweetness for our loyal fans in the weeks ahead."

To learn more about Dunkin', visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin' blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.

*Excludes espresso shots. Valid for DDPerks members who pay with an enrolled DDCard, scan their loyalty ID at checkout, or order on-the-go. Participation may vary. Limited-time offer. Orders containing 6 or more beverages should be broken into multiple transactions to redeem free donut offer.

About Dunkin'

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 14 years running. The company has more than 13,000 restaurants in 41 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin' is part of the Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com .

Media Contact:

Laura Wanerka

Dunkin' Brands

laura.wanerka@dunkinbrands.com

781-737-5200

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-little-sweetness-every-week-dunkin-extends-free-donut-fridays-through-april-301034322.html

SOURCE Dunkin’