Little Caesars® Promotes Ed Gleich To Chief Innovation Officer

DETROIT, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Caesars, home of the Hot-N-Ready® Pizza, is excited to announce the promotion of long-time global marketing executive Edward Gleich to Chief Innovation Officer.

Gleich joined the company in 2011 in the lead marketing role. During his tenure, he expanded the brand into national media advertising, evolved the core menu with the launch of the DEEP!DEEP!™ Dish Pizza and the ExtraMostBestest® pizza, added thin crust pizza to the menu, and promoted incredibly successful limited time offers, including the Bacon Wrapped DEEP!DEEP! Dish pizza and the cult-favorite Pretzel Crust pizza.

In this newly-created position, Ed will work cross-functionally to develop ideas and processes, strategically moving potential innovations from seed stage to implementation. He will evaluate changing business needs and allocate resources to continue pushing the brand and its unique offerings forward.

"During his seven years with Little Caesars, Ed has successfully led our global marketing function, contributing to strong sales and store level profit growth," said Little Caesars President and CEO David Scrivano. "With innovation at the forefront of the rapidly changing restaurant industry, I'm excited to see the results he'll achieve over the next several years."

The chain's history of game-changing innovations includes:

Pizza!Pizza! ® – Two great pizzas for one low price

– Two great pizzas for one low price Hot-N-Ready ® – Pizza ready when you are – no need to wait or call ahead

– Pizza ready when you are – no need to wait or call ahead Pizza Portal® Pickup – Order online and pick up your custom pizza from your personal heated self-service pickup station

"I couldn't be more excited to build upon the company's strong foundation of innovation pioneered by our founder Mike Ilitch," said Gleich. "Little Caesars has always challenged itself to think differently to make customers' lives easier. We have done just that for nearly 60 years, and I can't wait to continue this worthwhile tradition."

About Little Caesars® Pizza

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, Little Caesars is the largest carryout-only pizza chain in the United States and the third largest pizza chain in the world, with stores in each of the 50 states and 24 countries and territories around the world.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars has been named "Best Value in America" for the past twelve years (based on nationwide survey of national quick service restaurant customers conducted by Sandelman & Associates - 2007-2018 entitled "Highest Rated Chain – Value for the Money"). Little Caesars products are made with quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes.

An exceptionally high growth company with nearly 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join our team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar.

