Little Caesars Pizza Portal(TM) Pickup Wins Two Highly Coveted National Awards For Innovation

Breakthrough Technology That Improves Customer Convenience Wins Top Awards from International Franchise Association and QSR magazine

DETROIT, Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Caesars, the pizza chain known for breakthrough innovations like Pizza!Pizza! ® and HOT-N-READY®, received two prominent awards. QSR Magazine honored Little Caesars with the Applied Technology Award and the International Franchise Association awarded the pizza chain with the Marketing and Technology Innovation Award for its industry-changing Pizza Portal pickup technology introduced earlier this year.

"We are thrilled to receive these prestigious recognitions from two of the most prominent voices in the restaurant franchising industry," said David Scrivano, President and CEO of Little Caesars. "We're very pleased by the incredible feedback we've received from customers about the Pizza Portal pickup after our recent national rollout."

The company has created an entirely new experience for customers, combining the convenience of mobile ordering and pre-payment with heated self-service pickup. Little Caesars breakthrough Pizza Portal pickup is the FIRST heated, self-service mobile order pickup station in the quick service restaurant industry. This technology is exclusive to Little Caesars; customers cannot get this at any other pizza chain in the United States.

The Little Caesars app and Pizza Portal pickup are emerging as the easiest way for Little Caesars customers to order ahead, then pay and pick up their purchases – providing busy customers with an alternative way to get their favorite menu items. The convenience is unmatched, with completed orders being picked up almost immediately after the customer enters the store.

From among hundreds of applications, the Little Caesars Pizza Portal was chosen to receive the first-place designation in the Consumer Facing/Front of House category for the Applied Technology Award from QSR magazine, which is awarded to the most innovative technology for successful restaurant operations. The Marketing and IT Innovation Award from the International Franchise Association honors top-notch innovations that leverage technology platforms to help franchise companies enhance their brands.

"It's exciting to see franchise businesses adopt new ideas and technology to better serve their customers," said Robert Cresanti, President and CEO of the International Franchise Association. "I commend Little Caesars for their innovative and high-tech approach."

Pizza Portal pickup is now available at Little Caesars locations nationwide1. Customers can choose their favorite menu item or create their own pizza via the "custom pizza builder" on the Little Caesars app, where they also pre-pay. The app will notify customers when the order is ready. When customers arrive at the store, their order is ready for them to pick up. They bypass the counter and go directly to the Pizza Portal pickup and input a 3-digit pin or scan a QR code. Then, the door on the secured compartment opens, and they take their hot, fresh order.

ABOUT LITTLE CAESARS® PIZZA

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars is the largest carryout-only pizza chain in the United States2. Founded in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant, Little Caesars has become the third largest pizza chain in the world3 with stores in 24 countries and territories worldwide, including in each of the 50 U.S. states.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars has been named "Best Value in America" for eleven years in a row4. Little Caesars products are made with quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese, dough made fresh daily in the stores and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes.

An exceptionally high growth company with more than 59 years of experience in the nearly $135 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join our team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar.

1 Pizza Portal pickup and the Little Caesars Mobile App are available in participating U.S. locations

2 Largest carry-out only pizza chain in the US – based on net number of stores in 2017

3 Third largest pizza chain in the world – based on net number of stores in 2017

4 "Highest Rated Chain – Value for the Money" based on a nationwide survey of national quick-service restaurant customers conducted by Sandelman & Associates, 2007-2017.

