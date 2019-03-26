Little Caesars® Offers Large Lunch Deal For Little Dough

$4 HOT-N-READY® Lunch Combo Even Easier on Wallet for Limited Time



DETROIT, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Caesars® Pizza is giving bargain-savvy guests a lunchtime favorite for a crazy value. For a limited-time only, the HOT-N-READY® Lunch Combo, featuring four slices of pepperoni Detroit-style DEEP!DEEP!™ Dish pizza, paired with a 20-ounce Pepsi, is only $4 plus applicable tax. This cheesy, saucy deal is only available at participating U.S. locations.

"For the hardworking lunch crowd, it is possible to have both quality and convenience without breaking the bank," said Edward Gleich, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing at Little Caesars. "The $4 Lunch Combo will fill you up and maybe even leave you with leftovers at a price that can't be beat."

The Lunch Combo is available every day from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at participating locations, plus tax, prices may vary, for a limited time – no need to call and order ahead.

About Little Caesars® Pizza

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, Little Caesars is the largest carryout-only pizza chain in the United States and the third largest pizza chain in the world, with stores in each of the 50 states and 24 countries and territories around the world.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars has been named "Best Value in America" for the past twelve years (based on nationwide survey of national quick service restaurant customers conducted by Sandelman & Associates - 2007-2018 entitled "Highest Rated Chain – Value for the Money"). Little Caesars products are made with quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes.

An exceptionally high growth company with nearly 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join our team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/little-caesars-offers-large-lunch-deal-for-little-dough-300818698.html

SOURCE Little Caesar Enterprises, Inc.