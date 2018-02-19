Little Caesars® Love Kitchen® To Serve Free Pizza In Hometown Of Detroit

DETROIT, Feb. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Little Caesars Love Kitchen, a big-rig pizza kitchen on wheels, is on the road and will be rolling into Detroit, the hometown of Little Caesars, to serve pizza to those in need in the community. The Little Caesars Love Kitchen will host nine servings and feed approximately 1,700 people throughout a nine-day visit, which began Friday, February 16, at Mitch Albom's charity, the S.A.Y Detroit Play Center. Best-selling author, columnist, and radio and television commentator Mitch Albom will be on hand to help at the first serving.

The Love Kitchen travels across the continental United States and Canada delivering free slices of pizza to homeless, hungry and displaced families. Little Caesars partners and franchisees are necessary to coordinate and staff the vehicle, volunteering labor and food costs. Over the past 23 years, 50,000 franchise owners and employees have volunteered their time to the Love Kitchen's efforts.

Both Little Caesars corporate colleagues and local store employees will assist with the serving, making the event an all-out community-based effort. From Friday, February 16 to Saturday, February 24, the Love Kitchen will host servings at multiple Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries locations, including Genesis House II and III, Christian Guidance Center, Oasis, Veteran's Transitional Housing and Men's Emergency Shelter, followed by the Michigan Veterans Foundation.

"We know that it's important to reach out to the communities where we do business and help make a difference," said David Scrivano, president and CEO of Little Caesars. "It's crucial to do so in Detroit, where we are proud to be headquartered. It is very rewarding to work with fellow Detroiters, as well as local charities and organizations, to make sure we give back to this community as much as we can."

"Feeding those in need has long been an important issue to me in my own charity work, particularly for the homeless in Detroit," said Mitch Albom, author and founder of S.A.Y. Detroit. "Wiping out hunger requires that we all work together, and Little Caesars is making enormous strides toward that goal. I'm honored to join them in serving those in need."

The Love Kitchen got its start in 1985. Since then, more than 3 million people have been served. In addition to serving the hungry and homeless, they have provided relief to hundreds of thousands of victims and rescue workers of disasters including Hurricane Katrina, Rita and Sandy, the 2001 World Trade Center Attack, and recently, the wildfires in Gatlinburg, Tenn. In 2017 alone, the Love Kitchen fed 147,275 people and stopped in more than 150 cities.

Little Caesars has been giving back since opening our first store in 1959. The Little Caesars Love Kitchen reflects our strong belief and business philosophy that giving back and making a difference is something we can all do.

