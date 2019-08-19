Little Caesars® Launches One Pizza with Four Great Tastes

New Quattro Pizza, with Different Topping Combinations on each Quarter, has Something for Everyone to Love



DETROIT, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One pizza that pleases everyone? The new Quattro pizza, Little Caesars latest innovation, serves up four different flavor options on one pizza. Little Caesars Quattro pizza is a large Italian-style pizza with a different topping combination for each quarter. The four topping combinations are: Pepperoni, Italian Sausage & Bruschetta, Italian Sausage & Pepperoni, and Cheese. The bruschetta topping captures classic Italian flavors of fresh Roma tomatoes, garlic, basil, olive oil and balsamic vinegar. This limited-time offer is available for app and website users starting August 19 for only $7 plus applicable tax at participating U.S. locations.

"Little Caesars is taking a fresh approach to one of the world's favorite foods with its new Quattro pizza," said Jeff Klein, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing at Little Caesars. "A classic pizza is always a good choice. But sometimes you have to spice things up. The Quattro pizza is a fun way to try something new or to be sure there's something for everyone to enjoy at the next pizza night."

App and Website Customers to Get Early Access

Pizza lovers who download the Little Caesars app or order online can get early access to the Quattro pizza on August 19. Then, starting August 26, the pizza will be available when customers walk-in from 4-8 P.M., or all day, every day by request at U.S. Little Caesars restaurants for a limited time.

With the Little Caesars app, customers can order ahead and pre-pay. Once the app notifies the customer the order is ready, the customer bypasses the store counter and conveniently collects the order using Pizza Portal® pickup (Little Caesars, heated, self-service mobile order pickup station).

About Little Caesars®

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, Little Caesars is the largest carryout-only pizza chain in the United States and the third largest pizza chain in the world, with stores in each of the 50 states and 24 countries and territories around the world.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars has been named "Best Value in America" for the past twelve years (based on nationwide survey of national quick service restaurant customers conducted by Sandelman & Associates - 2007-2018 entitled "Highest Rated Chain – Value for the Money"). Little Caesars products are made with quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes.

An exceptionally high growth company with 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join our team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar.

