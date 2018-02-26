Little Caesars® Hastle-Free Deep Dish Pizza Lunch At A Crazy Value

HOT-N-READY® Lunch Combo $4 for a Limited-Time at Participating Little Caesars Restaurants

DETROIT, Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Caesars® Pizza, the chain rated the "Best Value" amongst the top quick-service restaurants in America*, is giving bargain-savvy, pizza-loving guests a lunchtime favorite for a crazy value. For a limited-time only, the HOT-N-READY® Lunch Combo, featuring four slices of Detroit-style DEEP!DEEP!™ Dish pizza, paired with a 20-ounce Pepsi, is only $4 plus applicable tax at participating U.S. locations.

"With the growing demand for well-priced lunch options, we wanted to offer our Lunch Combo, which is a great value at regular price, for this bold deal to show the hungry and hardworking that it is possible to have both quality and convenience at a price that doesn't break the bank," said Edward Gleich, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing at Little Caesars. "It's also a delicious and satisfying alternative to the standard quick-service lunchtime fare like a burger and fries."

The Lunch Combo is available HOT-N-READY, no calling and no waiting, every day from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at participating locations, plus tax. The $4 combo features four slices of Little Caesars popular Detroit-style DEEP!DEEP!™ Dish pizza, paired with a 20-ounce Pepsi product, including for the first time the new Mountain Dew ICE. The $4 Lunch Combo will be the first time Little Caesars stores are offering this product as an option.

The $4 Lunch Combo will be available beginning February 26, 2018 at participating Little Caesars stores for a limited time.

About Little Caesars Pizza®

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars® is the largest carryout-only pizza chain in the United States**. Founded in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant, Little Caesars® has become the third largest pizza chain in the world*** with stores in 23 countries and territories worldwide, including in each of the 50 U.S. states.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars® has been named "Best Value in America" for ten years in a row*. Little Caesars® products are made with quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese, dough made fresh daily in the stores and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes.

An exceptionally high growth company with more than 58 years of experience in the nearly $135 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars® is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join our team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars® offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar.

*Highest-Rated Chain, "Value for the Money" based on a nationwide survey of quick-service restaurant consumers conducted by Sandelman & Associates 2007 – 2016.

**Largest carry-out only pizza chain in the US – based on net number of stores in 2017

***Third largest pizza chain in the world – based on net number of stores in 2017

