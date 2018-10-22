Little Caesars® Adds Thin Crust Pepperoni Pizza To Nationwide* Menu For First Time

NEW $6 Thin Crust Pepperoni Pizza Available for a Limited Time

DETROIT, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Caesars, the home of HOT-N-READY® pizza, is launching a new mouthwatering pizza creation that will have you asking, "How does such a thin crust withstand the weight of all those toppings?" The Thin Crust Pepperoni Pizza is a large pizza that starts with a crispy, flaky, thin crust, topped with sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes, covered from edge-to-edge with mozzarella and Muenster cheese, and loaded with a generous portion of pepperoni. Thin Crust Pepperoni Pizza is available nationwide for a limited time for only $6 plus applicable tax at participating locations.

"This is thin crust pizza done Little Caesars style," said Ed Gleich, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing for Little Caesars. "The abundant toppings go all the way to the edge, and then the pizza is party cut so every bite is an explosion of pizza taste. The crust may be thin, but the pizza is big on toppings and flavor. And of course, this pizza variety has our unwavering focus on value, quality and convenience."

Starting October 29, the Thin Crust Pepperoni Pizza is available HOT-N-READY from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Customers can also order ahead and pre-pay via the Little Caesars app, then conveniently collect the order using Pizza Portal™ pickup (Little Caesars, heated, self-service mobile order pickup station).

Customers just place an order and pre-pay via the Little Caesars app. The app will notify customers when the order is ready. When customers arrive at the store, their order is ready for them to pick up so that they can go directly to Pizza Portal pickup and input a 3-digit pin or scan a QR code. Then, the door on the secured compartment opens, and they take their hot, fresh order. It's that simple.

*Thin Crust Pepperoni Pizza, Pizza Portal pickup, and the Little Caesars Mobile App are available in participating U.S. Little Caesars locations.

