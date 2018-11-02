Litehouse President And CEO Jim Frank To Retire; Executive Vice President Kelly Prior Named Interim President

SANDPOINT, Idaho, Nov. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Litehouse, Inc., a 100 percent employee-owned company and the No. 1 Refrigerated Salad Dressing (RSD) brand in the combined U.S. and Canadai, today announced that President and CEO Jim Frank will be retiring from the company. Kelly Prior, Executive Vice President and CFO, will be stepping into the role of Interim President while Litehouse begins a search for its next CEO.

Frank joined Litehouse in 2006 as head of sales and marketing where his passions brought him to the role of President and CEO. Since 2011, Frank led the organization with an overarching goal of having company success transcend beyond the business onto Employee Owners, their families and local communities. During his seven years as CEO, Frank led the company with fervor, leading the organization to phenomenal growth across its three channels of business; retail, foodservice and value-added.

"We cannot thank Jim enough for the dedication, passion, enthusiasm and leadership he has brought to Litehouse. Jim's impact and contributions have been instrumental to the company's success," said the Litehouse Board of Directors.

"I am exceedingly grateful for the opportunity to lead such an amazing organization and I want to thank all of the Employee Owners for their dedication in helping to make Litehouse the company it is today. I am excited to watch as Litehouse continues to grow into one of the most trusted names in the CPG industry," said Jim Frank.

As Litehouse looks to fill the role of CEO, it will maintain its focus on continuing to be a leader in the ever evolving Consumer Packaged Goods space; bringing innovative products, quality excellence and best-in-class service to its business partners and customers. In addition, Litehouse will continue to make strategic investments to support the needs of customers across all of its business channels, positioning itself for continued future growth.

About Litehouse, Inc.

Litehouse, Inc. started in the Hope, Idaho restaurant of the Hawkins family over 50 years ago. Since that time, it has become a leader in refrigerated salad dressings, dips, cheese and other innovative consumer packaged goods, manufacturing these delicious products at its five U.S. facilities based in Michigan, Utah and Idaho. Litehouse offers its diverse portfolio of products through general retail, e-commerce, foodservice, deli, member stores, and value-added goods where Litehouse products are featured in meal and salad kits. Litehouse is proud to be 100 percent employee-owned and each one of the employee owners carries on the high standards of quality and innovation.

