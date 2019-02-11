Litehouse Names Kelly Prior Company President

SANDPOINT, Idaho, Feb. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Litehouse, Inc., a 100 percent employee-owned company and the No. 1 Refrigerated Salad Dressing (RSD) brand in the combined U.S. and Canadai, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Kelly Prior as company President effective immediately. Prior previously held the role of CFO and Interim President at Litehouse.

"During this dynamic period of transformation we are seeing in the Consumer Packaged Goods space, there is no better individual to lead the go-forward strategy for Litehouse," said Allen Wright, Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors. "Kelly is a proven leader with business vision and a unique ability to bring people together. We are excited to watch Litehouse continue to innovate while maintaining its quality excellence and best-in-class service under Kelly's leadership."

Along with being appointed the company's President, Prior will be joining the company's Board of Directors. This move will ensure alignment between the company's overall mission and the day-to-day execution of its strategic priorities.

Prior, 46, joined Litehouse in 2002 and became CFO by 2005. In 2010 Prior was appointed Executive Vice President of the company and took on the role of Interim President in 2018. During his tenure at Litehouse, Prior has led a number of major initiatives within the company, most notably overseeing strategic facility and equipment investments to position Litehouse for continued growth across all of its business channels. Prior was also instrumental in orchestrating the process of taking Litehouse from a family owned business to a 100% Employee Owned company.

"Over the past 56 years, Litehouse has built a phenomenal business through best-in-class service and a commitment to excellence. I could not be more honored to have been chosen to lead such a great company and be the representative for our incredible Employee Owners," said Prior. "I am extremely excited to work closely with our team to continue setting the bar for the CPG industry and writing the next chapter in our company's rich history."

About Litehouse, Inc.

Litehouse, Inc. started in the Hope, Idaho restaurant of the Hawkins family over 50 years ago. Since that time, it has become a leader in refrigerated salad dressings, dips, cheese and other innovative consumer packaged goods, manufacturing these delicious products at its five U.S. facilities based in Michigan, Utah and Idaho. Litehouse offers its diverse portfolio of products through general retail, e-commerce, foodservice, deli, member stores, and value-added goods where Litehouse products are featured in meal and salad kits. Litehouse is proud to be 100% employee-owned and each one of the employee owners carries on the high standards of quality and innovation. For more information, visit LitehouseFoods.com, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter.

i IRI Total US MULO and Nielsen Homescan

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/litehouse-names-kelly-prior-company-president-300793317.html

SOURCE Litehouse, Inc.