The liquid milk replacers market size is expected to grow from USD 188 million in 2018 to USD 243 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during the forecast period. The liquid milk replacers market is driven by various factors such as the increasing consumption of dairy products and the adoption of precision nutrition techniques. However, logistical and preservation advantages associated with powdered milk replacers can hinder the growth of the market.

The medicated segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The medicated segment is the faster-growing segment in the liquid milk replacers market, by type.The liquid milk replacers market, by type, has been categorized into medicated and non-medicated.

Medicated liquid milk replacers provide various health benefits and improve the performance of infant livestock.These milk replacers are mainly fed to infant livestock that has physical and nutritional deficiencies, weaknesses, or diseases; and require an enhanced nutritional diet.

This has led livestock rearers to use medicated liquid milk replacers.

The calves segment, by livestock, is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

Raising healthy calves is one of the major aspects of livestock management, in general, given their use in dairy and meat production.An optimal level of nutrition in the early life of animals facilitates their faster growth and early maturity.

Infant calves should be carefully reared so that they attain about 70%-75% of mature body weight at puberty.Poor feeding could lead to a higher age of calves at first calving and an overall reduction in their life spans.

These factors are expected to drive the adoption of liquid milk replacers in this segment.

North America is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

According to various studies conducted by the USDA National Dairy Heifer Evaluation Project, more than half of the country's farms used milk replacers as an effective source of nutrition during livestock pre-weaning periods.Milk replacers act as an important dietary requirement for pre-weaning livestock, wherein their proper portioning and formulation results in improved biosecurity, better livestock performance, and greater economic viability.

Furthermore, liquid milk replacers, when strategically formulated, could also help to improve livestock growth and performance, which could essentially result in a better outcome than what is attainable with a whole milk diet.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the liquid milk replacers market.

•?By Company Type: Tier 1: 23%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 47%

•?By Designation: C-level Executives: 24%, Directors: 36%, and Others: 40%

•?By Region: North America: 34%, Europe: 50%, APAC: 8%, and MEA: 8%

The liquid milk replacers market comprises major providers such as Liprovit, BV (Netherlands), Calva products LLC (US), PETAG Inc. (US), Cargill (US), Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) (US), CHS Inc. (US), Land O'Lakes Inc. (US), Glanbia Plc (Ireland), Nutreco N.V. (Netherlands), and Lactalis Group (France). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the liquid milk replacers market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05609425

