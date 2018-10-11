Lindt Chocolate Celebrates Grand Opening In King of Prussia Mall

STRATHAM, N.H., Oct. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium Swiss chocolatier Lindt will celebrate the grand opening of its newest Lindt Chocolate Shop in the esteemed King of Prussia Mall on Saturday, October 13th. Lindt will welcome chocolate enthusiasts of the greater Philadelphia area with complimentary samples, gifts with purchase and more special treats.

The first two hundred guests to visit the shop on Saturday, 10/13 will receive a complimentary EXCELLENCE Dark Chocolate bar. From Saturday, 10/13 – Monday, 10/15, customers who spend $20 or more in purchases will receive a luxurious 10.6 oz. Swiss Gold Milk Chocolate bar. All guests who visit the shop can enjoy a moment of bliss with the iconic LINDOR truffle – where a delicate milk chocolate shell envelops an irresistibly smooth milk chocolate filling in every indulgent bite. The newest Lindt shop located on the main level of the mall, directly across from Nordstrom, will feature an array of premium Lindt Chocolate offerings including over twenty flavors of LINDOR truffles, EXCELLENCE premium dark chocolate bars, exclusive Master Chocolatier Specialties, holiday gifts and a chocolate experience beyond compare.

"King of Prussia is one of the most iconic malls in the nation offering luxury for every taste and budget," said Ron Lencz, Vice President of Retail and E-Commerce at Lindt USA. "We are thrilled to open our newest Lindt Chocolate Shop amongst a collection of premium retailers unsurpassed in the region and sweeten the upcoming Holiday season for new consumers."

Store Location and Hours:

King of Prussia Mall

160 N. Gulph Road

King of Prussia, PA 19406

10am-9pm Monday-Saturday

11am-6pm Sunday

About Lindt & Sprüngli

With more than 170 years of history and Swiss tradition, Lindt & Sprüngli is a global leader in the premium chocolate category, offering high quality products in more than 120 countries. Lindt & Sprüngli operates 12 production facilities in Europe and the United States and employs more than 14,000 worldwide. Lindt Chocolate USA operates more than 50 retail stores in the U.S. and maintains wide distribution through extensive retail and wholesale channels.

