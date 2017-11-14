Lindt To Celebrate Grand Opening Of New Location In Opry Mills

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium Swiss chocolatier Lindt will celebrate the grand opening of its newest Lindt Chocolate Shop at Opry Mills on Friday, November 17th. Lindt will welcome chocolate enthusiasts by providing guests with complimentary samples. In addition, the first five hundred guests to visit the store on Friday, November 17th will receive a free Milk Hazelnut Gold Bar 10.5oz valued at $9.50. The Lindt Chocolate Shop features an array of premium Lindt chocolate offerings including over twenty flavors of the iconic LINDOR truffle, EXCELLENCE premium dark chocolate bars, exclusive Master Chocolatier Specialties and holiday gifts.

"We are thrilled to open our newest location in Nashville, TN, as we continue to grow our retail presence throughout the country," said Ron Lencz, Vice President Of Retail and E-Commerce at Lindt USA. "We look forward to welcoming new customers, sharing delicious premium chocolate and celebrating the holiday season at Opry Mills."

Lindt combines unrivaled craftsmanship with high quality ingredients to create delicious, premium chocolate and an experience of chocolate beyond compare. At Lindt Chocolate Shops, customers are treated to premium chocolate samples, and tasting tips by expert Lindt Chocolate Advisors because life's too short for ordinary chocolate.

"Like" the company's Facebook page and follow Lindt on Twitter (@Lindt_Chocolate) to keep up with all Lindt news. To be the first to learn about upcoming promotions, flash sales, and store events, join the Lindt email list on Lindt.com.

Store Location and Hours:

Opry Mills

241 Opry Mills Drive

Suite 241

Nashville, TN 37214

10am to 9pm Monday-Saturday

11am to 7pm Sunday

About Lindt & Sprüngli

Founded in 1845, Lindt & Sprüngli is a global leader in the premium chocolate category, offering high-quality products in more than 120 countries. Lindt & Sprüngli operates eight production facilities in Europe and the United States and employs more than 8,000 worldwide. Lindt USA operates 65 retail stores in the U.S. and maintains wide distribution through extensive retail and wholesale channels. For more information on Lindt, visit www.lindt.com.

CONTACT:

Kristin Baker

603-778-4124

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lindt-to-celebrate-grand-opening-of-new-location-in-opry-mills-300556133.html

SOURCE Lindt & Sprüngli