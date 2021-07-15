Linda McCartney’s Favorite Vegan Recipes Revealed in New Cookbook

Longtime PETA supporter Paul McCartney and his daughters Mary and Stella have released a new cookbook full of vibrant vegan recipes inspired by the late Linda McCartney. Filled with intimate family stories and photos, Linda McCartney’s Family Kitchen: Over 90 Plant-Based Recipes to Save the Planet and Nourish the Soul is not only a cookbook but also a remembrance of her life.

Linda was an animal rights trailblazer and devoted PETA supporter who never missed an opportunity to promote compassion for all sentient beings. Her legacy lives on through her family and the countless others who have been inspired by her passion for animals, including actor and PETA collaborator Alicia Silverstone. Linda McCartney’s Family Kitchen—filled with recipes that are as good for the soul as they are for animals and the planet—will inspire you to make kinder choices, too.

Here’s a sneak peek at some of the delicious vegan recipes included in the book:

There’s no need to harm chickens and steal their eggs to make this sweet breakfast classic. Chickpea flour is used to thicken the batter that gives this toast its cinnamon-speckled crust, although you can also use all-purpose flour.

From the book: “Quick and easy, French toast was a favourite treat when we were children and we still love it today. Linda used the irresistible flavours of cinnamon, vanilla and maple syrup in her recipe and, when topped with fruit for a burst of juiciness, this makes a really luxurious special breakfast. It’s the perfect way to use up slightly stale bread.”

Vegan butter and flaxseeds are used instead of butter and eggs to make this recipe animal-friendly. Have it for breakfast with maple syrup and vegan yogurt, or try it with dairy-free ice cream for dessert.

From the book: “Gingerbread is a much-loved classic bake and this dairy-free version is wonderfully squidgy, sticky and satisfying. This is great just as it is or, when served with some plant-based vanilla ice cream, it makes a delightful dessert.”

Linda’s take on the savory British pie is made with vegan meatballs and flaky puff pastry.

From the book: “This is a totally gorgeous pie—bring this to the table and everyone will sigh with delight. And as we use ready-made vegan pastry and burgers or meatballs, it is easy to put together. The pastry is widely available but just check the ingredients label to make sure it is vegan. A bowl of green peas is the perfect accompaniment.”

