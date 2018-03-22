Limited Production of Two Varieties of Milo's Kitchen® Dog Treats Voluntarily Recalled Due to Potentially Elevated Levels of Thyroid Hormone

ORRVILLE, Ohio, March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The J.M. Smucker Company today announced a limited, voluntary recall of specific lots of two varieties of Milo's Kitchen® dog treats, distributed nationally, because the products potentially contain elevated levels of beef thyroid hormone.

The impacted production includes the following items and lots:

Product Description

UPC Code

Product Size

Best If Used By Date

Milo's Kitchen Steak Grillers /

Steak Grillers Recipe with

Angus Steak

0 7910051822 7

0 7910051822 7

0 7910051823 4

0 7910052776 2

18 oz. bag

18 oz. bag

22 oz. bag

10 oz. bag

11/15/2018

4/26/2019

4/26/2019

4/26/2019

Milo's Kitchen Grilled Burger

Bites with Sweet Potato and

Bacon

0 7910052126 5

15 oz. bag

11/19/2018

Dogs consuming high levels of beef thyroid hormone may exhibit symptoms such as increased thirst and urination, weight loss, increased heart rate and restlessness. These symptoms may resolve when the consumption of these levels is discontinued. However, with prolonged consumption these symptoms may increase in severity and may include vomiting, diarrhea, and rapid or labored breathing. Should these symptoms occur, we recommend pet owners contact their veterinarian immediately.

The FDA informed Smucker of three illness reports and we immediately initiated a voluntary recall of the limited, impacted production.

Consumers who have purchased the specific lots of product listed above should stop feeding it to their dogs. If consumers have questions or would like to receive a refund or coupon for replacement product, they should call us at 1-888-569-6767, Monday through Friday, between 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM EDT or email us by completing this form.

No other Milo's Kitchen® dog treats, or any other product manufactured by The J.M. Smucker Company, are impacted.

The voluntary recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

CONTACT: CONSUMERS: 888-569-6767

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/limited-production-of-two-varieties-of-milos-kitchen-dog-treats-voluntarily-recalled-due-to-potentially-elevated-levels-of-thyroid-hormone-300618516.html

SOURCE The J.M. Smucker Company