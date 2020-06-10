Lily's Feeds the Home Baking Trend with Introduction of New No Sugar Added Baking Chip Flavors

Move over sourdough bread, these new White Chocolate Style and Chocolate Salted Caramel baking chips will satisfy the need to bake with amazing flavor and none of the added sugar

BOULDER, Colo., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lily's , the leader in the no added sugar movement with its botanically-sweetened chocolate and confections, today announced the addition of two new baking chip flavors: White Chocolate Style and Chocolate Salted Caramel. The new flavors are now available on Lily's website and in Whole Foods Market stores nationwide. The new baking chips fulfill the same promise of all items from Lily's - sweets with less than 2g of sugar per serving so consumers can feel good about eating sweet treats.

Baking has become so popular during quarantine that one flour company reported a 2,000% increase in sales in the month of March. It's not just flour that's on the rise. Sales of Lily's Dark Chocolate Baking Chips have increased by 25% in the past four weeks.1 More broadly, the cocoa powder and baking chocolate category is up more than 140% in a four week period, as of April 19.2 Baking chips are an essential ingredient in so many baked goods recipes, especially in banana bread, one of the most frequently baked items seen in the social world recently. With Lily's new, delicious baking chips, consumers can enjoy amazing chocolate flavors while reducing the overall sugar in any recipe, which is perhaps, a better way to enjoy the #stressbaking trend.

The new baking chips have 1g or less of sugar per serving, and as with all indulgences from Lily's, they are made with thoughtfully selected Non-GMO and certified gluten-free ingredients. The new flavors include:

Chocolate Salted Caramel Flavor Baking Chips: The perfect balance of salty and sweet in these baking chips delivers a fantastic flavor combination for the taste buds.

The perfect balance of salty and sweet in these baking chips delivers a fantastic flavor combination for the taste buds. White Chocolate Style Baking Chips: This style of baking chip will inspire home cooks to branch out beyond baking with a smooth, creamy goodness. The options on how to enjoy are endless.

"Baking chips are often how consumers first experience Lily's, so we are thrilled to introduce these new and delicious offerings into our baking chocolate lineup," said Cynthia Tice, founder of Lily's. "Our goal has always been to inspire people to live a sweeter life, and in the past couple months our team has been moved by the creative baking we have seen. We continue to listen to our fans and use that inspiration to give them what they need and desire, while still helping to limit overall sugar intake."

"We are always looking for new, unique baking products for our customers, and are excited to launch Lily's new baking chips at our stores nationwide," said Chris Poling, Global Baking Buyer at Whole Foods Market. "Both baking chips deliver on flavor and are also great for experimenting with a new dessert or recipe."

Both of these new flavors can add a fun twist to a favorite recipe, without adding all the sugar. Melt the White Chocolate Style Baking Chips for a fantastic fruit dip, or sprinkle some sweetness on breakfast classics, such as pancakes and oatmeal. Need a quick chocolate fix? Pop a handful of the Chocolate Salted Caramel Flavor Baking Chips in your mouth, straight up, and satisfy that sweet tooth.

"Baking or not, we are proud to deliver more baking chip options to consumers for a wide variety of uses," said Seth Monette, Lily's chief customer officer. "Salted Caramel is one of our most popular Lily's Chocolate Bars and an on-trend flavor, and our consumers have been asking for white chocolate style options."

As the new products hit shelves, shoppers will be able to search the Lily's Store Locator to find them at a Whole Foods Market store nearby. Additionally, Lily's now offers its entire product line direct to consumers on its website at lilys.com/collections .

ABOUT LILY'S

Less Sugar. Sweet Life. Lily's delivers delicious, no-sugar-added chocolate and confections that people obsess over. Treats with less sugar that can be an everyday indulgence, so you're inspired to live a sweeter life. Founded by Cynthia Tice, a natural products industry trailblazer who was drinking green juice before it was cool, Lily's was created on the belief that people can eat better without giving up sweets. Today, Lily's is headquartered in Boulder, Colo., and our experienced team remains committed to creating offerings that help you achieve overall balance by satisfying cravings in a better way. All of our Chocolate Bars, Baking Chips, Chocolate Covered Nuts, Peanut Butter Cups, Chocolate Covered Caramels, and Chocolate Covered Caramel Popcorn are made with thoughtfully-selected, Non-GMO and fair trade ingredients so we feel proud of what we make, and you feel good about eating botanically-sweetened treats with 2g or less of sugar per serving. We hope you'll join us in our sugar reduction movement by connecting with us online at lilys.com, and on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter . Move over sugar, we'll take it from here.

___________________________________

1 SPINS Item Ranking, latest four weeks ending 4/19/20

2 SPINS Category Review, latest four weeks ending 4/19/20

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lilys-feeds-the-home-baking-trend-with-introduction-of-new-no-sugar-added-baking-chip-flavors-301073684.html

SOURCE Lily's Sweets