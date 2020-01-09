LifeBase Solutions Chosen by Lean Kitchen Company for Nutrition Coaching Platform

The partnership formed to simplify nutrition coaching for franchisees and help individuals and athletes lose fat and gain muscle.



SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lean Kitchen Company, one of America's fastest-growing prepared meals franchise systems, has chosen LifeBase Solutions as a strategic supplier for their nutrition coaching platform.

"J.R. Roberson and I started our meal prep business in 2016 using the back room of our Fit Republic nutrition store. We based it upon the observation that diet is what people struggle with the most in their fitness journey," said Lean Kitchen co-founder Austin Evans. "We believed that creating prepared meals was a way to simplify nutrition and help people stay on track easily and create a healthy lifestyle."

Evans continued, "As we expanded into Alabama, Kansas, Missouri, and Colorado, we felt there was more we could offer our clients. So, we began looking for a platform that would simplify the process of nutrition coaching, but also be efficient and not take much time to manage. We also wanted something that used data analytics to speed up and maximize the rate of improvement and provide measurable fat loss and muscle gain results."

Roberson and Evans found what they were looking for in the LifeBase platform. "Not only does LifeBase Solutions' automated platform simplify the job of a nutrition coach, but we get better results for our clients. We can manage, track, and communicate with all of our clients in real-time, for every meal, every day."

Jon Petersen, CEO of Sioux Falls-based LifeBase Solutions, said Lean Kitchen is a perfect partner for the company. "Consumers on our platform achieve optimized results when they choose fresh, healthy food options like those of Lean Kitchen. By combining freshly prepared meals, supplements, and nutrition coaching, Lean Kitchen validates the platform's capability to help nutrition professionals do more in less time, get better results, and grow their business."

ABOUT LIFEBASE SOLUTIONS

LifeBase Solutions LLC, DBA LifeBase, is an innovative nutrition software platform that simplifies and automates the nutrition coaching process, creating credibility and consistency for coaches. Founded in 2019 and based in Sioux Falls, SD, LifeBase delivers improved health outcomes, regardless of their client's nutritional and fitness starting points. Visit lifebase.solutions to learn more.

ABOUT LEAN KITCHEN COMPANY

Lean Kitchen Company is a St. Joseph, Missouri prepared meals franchise system. Co-founded in 2016 by Austin Evans and J.R. Roberson. They began franchising in January 2018 and now have thirteen units currently open and 20+ more in development. Simplifying the life of the busy consumer, Lean Kitchen offers delicious, healthy, fresh-cooked meals to consumers all across the country. Discover more at Leankitchenco.com.

