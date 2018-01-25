Life as a Culinary Management Student: Health On the Line

By Natalie Zises — Student, Restaurant & Culinary Management ‘18

The food industry is not for the faint-hearted — long days, heavy lifting and endless tasks are pillars of your average hospitality position. Never did I feel that more than when I was working as a line cook at an upscale, all-day restaurant in the West Village. During those days, it wasn’t uncommon for me to leave work at 2:00 or 3:00am, without a trace of stamina to think about what I would feed myself, let alone to take a shower when I got home (though I did, half asleep).

Without healthy habits in place, my body began to break down. I was consuming mostly bread — the food most readily available and that one could easily shove into apron pockets and eat quickly on a trip up or down the stairs. I was sleeping poorly and during the time of night where you’re least likely to get deep, restful, restorative sleep. I was anxious, stressed and felt on edge for most of the day, as emotions ran high while preparing for reviews from the city’s top critics. It was a recipe for illness, and, in time, illness came. Eventually, running a low fever was my norm. Headaches, joint aches and stomach aches were likewise ever-present.

Read on to learn how Natalie turned her health issues into a business idea.