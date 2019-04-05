Life Cereal Announces Nationwide Contest For New Advertising Campaign

Parents Can Enter their Child for a Chance to Audition for a Life Ad



CHICAGO, April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The simply sweet taste and wholesome goodness of Life Cereal have made it a longstanding favorite with kids and adults. Now, Life, owned by The Quaker Oats Company, a subsidiary of PepsiCo, Inc., is launching a nationwide contest to help the brand find the next face to include in an upcoming advertising campaign for its beloved cereal. The resulting ad will aim to remind everyone of Life Cereal's great taste and nutritional benefits.

"Though four decades have passed since the 'Mikey Likes It' commercial, Life Cereal still has a great taste kids love and the nutrition parents want, just as it did when Mikey first tried it many years ago," said Robbert Rietbroek, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Quaker Foods North America. "Through this nationwide contest we're excited to build enthusiasm for Life among the next generation and remind their parents of its great nutritional benefits."

Parents of all children between the ages of 4 and 8 are encouraged to participate. To enter, parents can simply upload a video of their child reading a prepared script to LifeCastingContest.com now through April 27, or attend a live contest casting call that will be held at five Walmart locations in the following metro areas: Charlotte, North Carolina, Dallas and Los Angeles on Saturday, April 6; and Chicago and Orlando, Florida on Saturday, April 13. Following are the exact addresses for each event:

Saturday, April 6 th from 10am – 2pm

Charlotte : 5825 Thunder Rd., Concord, NC , 28027

Los Angeles : 9001 Apollo Way, Downey, CA , 90242

Dallas : 7401 Samuell Blvd., Dallas, TX , 75228

Orlando : 3250 Vineland Rd., Kissimmee, FL , 34746

Chicago : 2500 W 95th St., Evergreen Park, IL , 60805

Entries will be judged on acting ability (40%), ability to articulate clearly and convincingly (40%), and on-camera presence (20%). Up to three finalists will be announced in May and receive a trip to Los Angeles for a chance to audition and potentially be part of a Life Cereal advertising campaign.

Each tasty square of Life Cereal is made with the whole grain goodness, offering at least 19 grams of whole grain oats and wheat per serving. It is available in Original and Cinnamon at retailers, including Walmart, nationwide.

For the Official Rules and more details about the contest casting call events or online submissions, visit LifeCastingContest.com. No purchase necessary. For information on Life Cereal products visit QuakerOats.com.

