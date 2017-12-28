Lick the Plate on 93.9 The River Celebrates 10 Favorite Shows From 2017 With Guest Host Eli Boyer

The owner of Voyager in Ferndale and the upcoming Lovers Only in Detroit takes over the microphone and interviews Lick the Plate host David Boylan who talks about some of his favorite shows from 2017.

DETROIT, Dec. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Lick the Plate on 93.9 The River where the Detroit, Windsor, and Michigan culinary and foodie communities tell their stories, is celebrating it's 50+ guests in 2017 with special guest host Eli Boyer, proprietor of Voyager in Ferndale, Michigan and the upcoming Lovers Only in the Capitol Park neighborhood of Detroit. Eli is taking over as host and interviewing regular Lick the Plate host David Boylan who will share 10 of his favorite episodes from 2017. His list includes a wide variety of culinary personalities from Detroit, Windsor, and Northern Michigan and special shows like his Great Lakes Surfing week that included stories featuring the freshwater surfing scene and the food that fuels it with Ella and Beryl Skrocki, of the family owned and operated, Sleeping Bear Surf & Kayak. Other guests include Luciano Del Signore from Bacco Ristorante and Bigalora, Justin Near of Near Perfect Media, Rodney Srodek from Srodek's Campau Quality Sausage Co., Matt Romine from Farm Field Table, Dan Riley owner of Axle Brewing Company, Lea and Keith Schofield from Bistro 82, Melissa Muscedere of Muscedere Winery, John Alvarez and Tom Scully from F&B, Mark Kurlyandchik, restaurant critic at The Detroit Free Press and the trio of Eli Boyer, Jennifer Jackson and Justin Tootla from Voyager.

Host David Boylan prefers to mix up his guest list to reflect a variety of culinary personalities that range from the ever-growing list of new restaurants to the more old school established eateries. That list also extends to brewers, growers, distributors, winemakers, retailers, grocers, specialty products, distillers and music venues that have a food element. He describes it this way. "Lick the Plate at its core is about culinary storytelling with a dose of music and my guests personal journeys - and those topics come easy to me in conversation. I've been lucky that this style has resonated with both the culinary community and the foodies who crave the stories of the talent behind their favorite restaurants." He added, "With 50+ guests per year in Detroit and Windsor plus our Road Trip series every summer in Northern Michigan, coming up with a "best of" list is nearly impossible. I can honestly say that I would enjoy having long conversations over drinks with every person I have on the show. For this week tried to come up with 10 shows that represented a diverse mix of folks who had some fun stories to share. From sampling Cuban rum on a Thursday morning with Luciano Del Signore and Justin Near, to my annual show with Detroit Free Press Restaurant Critic Mark Kurlyandchik at Gusoline Alley to talking Wilco and Jim Harrison with Daniel Riley from Axle to recording a show surrounded by sausage grilling at a Detroit City FC soccer game with Rodney Srodek, it was another fun year for Lick the Plate. I should also mention that my sound engineer Brooks Venters does an amazing job editing what can sometimes be long winded conversations into the format that fits the on-air space alloted on 93.9 The River."

Lick the Plate on 93.9 The River airs Monday – Friday during the first commercial break at 7pm and 10pm and can also be found on The River website in podcast format at http://www.iheartradio.ca/93-9-the-river/lick-the-plate-podcast-1.1930772

Lick the Plate also airs on 93.9 The River in Detroit and Windsor, MyNorth.com in Traverse City, KSON, FM94/9 and Sunny98.1 in San Diego, Edible San Diego and The Coast News in Encinitas, California.

