Libbey Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

TOLEDO, Ohio, Oct. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Libbey Inc. (NYSE American: LBY) announced that its Board of Directors declared the Company's quarterly dividend of 11.75 cents per share. The dividend equates to 47 cents per share on a full-year basis. The dividend is payable on November 22, 2017, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 7, 2017.

About Libbey Inc.

Based in Toledo, Ohio, Libbey Inc. is one of the largest glass tableware manufacturers in the world. Libbey Inc. operates manufacturing plants in the U.S., Mexico, China, Portugal and the Netherlands. In existence since 1818, the Company supplies tabletop products to retail, foodservice and business-to-business customers in over 100 countries. Libbey's global brand portfolio, in addition to its namesake brand, includes Libbey Signature®, Masters Reserve®, Crisa®, Royal Leerdam®, World® Tableware, Syracuse® China, and Crisal Glass®. In 2016, Libbey Inc.'s net sales totaled $793.4 million. Additional information is available at www.libbey.com.

