Level Up Your Sandwiches With These Vegan Deli Slices

Quick and easy meal options are still a priority once you go vegan, which is why it’s a great idea to pick up a few things like vegan deli slices when you go through the grocery aisles. These are delicious for snacking on with crackers and vegan cheese, or you can put them in your veggie sandwiches for an extra burst of flavor. These brands offer several high-protein varieties that no cow, pig, turkey, or other animal had to suffer for.

Pick up some of these vegan deli slices on your next grocery run:

Stack your sandwiches with any of Tofurky’s vegan deli slices for an easy lunch option. Flavors include Smoked Ham, Oven Roasted, Peppered, Hickory Smoked, Bologna, Italian, and Roast Beef.

These slices are made with high-quality ingredients like beets, carrots, and roasted bell peppers. They’re available in three flavors: Black Pepper Beet, Chipotle Chile Carrot, and Tuscan Red Pepper.

With 13 to 14 grams of protein per serving, these deli slices are packed with flavor—and without any animal suffering. Help save cows, pigs, and turkeys by choosing these slices for your next sandwich.

A combination of vital wheat gluten and tofu makes for the perfect texture for these slices, which are available in Bologna, Ham, Turkey, Salami, and Pepperoni varieties.

This brand is known for its gourmet vegan meats and cheeses, so it’s no surprise that its deli slices are deliciously unique. Find these flavors in a store near you: Mushroom & Balsamic, Lentil & Sage, and Smoked Tomato.

Simple Truth Plant-Based Deli Slices

Your local Kroger store carries Salt & Pepper Turkey Style and Black Forest Ham Style vegan deli slices.

Use these slices to liven up your lunch salad, or roll them into tortilla wraps. Flavors include Applewood Smoked Black Forest Ham, Harmless Ham, Italian-Style Pepperoni, and Oven-Roasted Turkey.

You can find Mrs. Goldfarb’s vegan corned beef at several restaurants, including Veggie Grill, but you can also grab these slices at Ralphs, Wegmans, and other grocery stores. The brand also offers a roasted turkey variety.

This vegan butcher shop in Minneapolis makes Deli Ham, Pastrami, and Deli Turkey, which can be ordered online or found at specialty grocery stores nationwide.

If you’re near this restaurant in Berkeley, California, pick up a half pound of vegan deli meat, including Smoked Pastrami, Lemon Garlic Herb Chicken, Sliced Roast Beef, and Maple Turkey.

Italian brand Mia makes gourmet-style deli slices that are good for you and for animals. Flavors include Prosciutto Style, Carpaccio Style, Spicy Salame Style, Roasted Turkey Style, and Pepperoni Style.

With options like Veggeroni and Mixed Garden Vegan Deli Slices, these slices are great in wraps or on top of pizza.

Your next charcuterie board won’t be complete without these vegan salami slices.

If you want to try your hand at making your own vegan deli slices from scratch, check out this recipe by Sweet Simple Vegan that uses tofu, vital wheat gluten, and spices.

