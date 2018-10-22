Let's Get Cooking: American Diabetes Association® Launches Diabetes Food Hub(TM), a New Digital Recipe Platform for People with Diabetes

Hundreds of meal planning options that are healthy, tasty and nutritious for people living with diabetes

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Featuring hundreds of healthy recipes, the American Diabetes Association (ADA) has launched Diabetes Food Hub™, a new digital cooking and recipe destination to help people living with diabetes and their families eat healthfully. Including a collection of tasty recipes approved by ADA's nutrition experts, Diabetes Food Hub provides simple solutions to daily meal planning challenges for people with diabetes.

Diabetes Food Hub provides recipes with easy-to-read nutrition guidance, tips for healthy eating, and meal prep inspiration from ADA diabetes experts to help put healthy living within reach for all people. At launch, the platform includes hundreds of recipes for breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks, and even desserts that are appropriate for people with diabetes. Users can customize their search by cuisine types such as comfort food, Mediterranean, Southwest, and more, as well as filter by preferences such as low-carb, low-sodium, vegetarian, budget-friendly, or gluten-free. By creating a free profile, users can also enjoy a personalized experience, as the site learns likes and dislikes over time and offers suggestions based on past user preferences.

More than just recipes, the platform also contains powerful features designed specifically to address the needs of people living with diabetes. Users can drag-and-drop recipes into a weekly Meal Planner, which automatically calculates nutrition information, and create an editable shopping list, organized by grocery store department to make your shopping trip easier. Nutrition Facts are available for all recipes, including total carbohydrates, calories, fat, and protein. Values for sodium, potassium, and phosphorus are also available to help users track their intake and create a meal plan suitable for blood glucose management, kidney disease, heart disease, or other health conditions. Diabetes Food Hub allows users to create personalized diabetes meals based on nutrition criteria they have developed with their diabetes care team.

"It's important to remember that when it comes to nutrition, there is no one-size-fits-all eating pattern for people with diabetes," said Sacha Uelmen, RDN, CDE, Director of Nutrition at the American Diabetes Association. "Diabetes Food Hub makes it easy to find healthy recipes that fit your lifestyle, and includes shopping lists, meal prep tips from nutrition experts, and more."

Explore the interactive site and healthy recipes and resources available on the Diabetes Food Hub at www.diabetesfoodhub.org.

