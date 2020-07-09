Let The Games Begin For National Ice Cream Day With My/Mo Mochi's 100,000 Mochi Ball Giveaway

Internet sensation Baddiewinkle kicks off My/Mo Mochi's first ever "Chompionship Games" a tournament of play where anyone can win

LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ice Cream Lovers, it's time to warm up – or to cool down, that is! Today, My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream unveils their giveaway of up to 100,000 balls of My/Mo Mochi in celebration of National Ice Cream Day. My/Mo Mochi announces the Chompionship Games, a tournament of play where anyone can win their medal of My/Mo Mochi – and one lucky winner will even receive a year's supply of My/Mo Mochi on National Ice Cream Day!

My/Mo Mochi is partnering with the ultimate princess of play, Baddiewinkle (@baddiewinkle). As the official host of the games, she is supercharging the supercolorful field of play and chompioning the fun for all! "Acting your age is overrated," said Baddiewinkle, who will turn 92 on July 18, the day before National Ice Cream Day. "Let's be colorful, and weird, and play this summer. My/Mo Mochi's Chompionship Games is just the ticket to show off your moves and win desquishious snacks."

Summer may look a bit different this year, but the fun still goes on! With the Chompionship Games, My/Mo Mochi is giving fans a drool-worthy way to infuse play into their summer days (and nights). The Games will run from July 12 and crescendo on July 19, National Ice Cream Day, with eight days of eight mouthboggling games. Host Baddiewinkle will color commentate the kick-off with the Official My/Mo Chompionship Games Opening Ceremochi and throughout the week, will reveal each game and share play by plays. Beginning July 12, a new game will be formally announced every day on My/Mo Mochi's Instagram feed leading up to the Chompionship Final on National Ice Cream Day. Daily games include everything from catching a My/Mo Mochi in your mouth to playing dominos mochi-style.

"Play is necessary. It's in the human DNA. This year we've seen gatherings halted and playfulness and competition paused, there is no better day than National Ice Cream Day to bring play front and center," said Russell Barnett, Managing Director and CMO, My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream. "The Chompionship Games recognizes everyone as a 'Chompion,' on the most joyplayful day in the year!"

The Giveaway: My/Mo Mochi is giving away up to 100,000 balls to anyone who participates in the Chompionship Games. Whether that's from the couch, kitchen table or backyard, thousands of participants can earn a box of My/Mo Mochi each day just for playing. In addition, one lucky Grand Prize Winner will be selected at random to receive a year's supply of My/Mo Mochi on National Ice Cream Day! Players may simply tag My/Mo Mochi to show they took part and My/Mo Mochi will DM players with instructions on how to grab their pillowy prize, a six-pack of My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream, while supplies last.

How to Enter:

Players can participate by posting on Instagram or TikTok

Players must post the daily game on the appropriate day

Games can be individual or of a group and each picture posted is equivalent to one entry. Only one entry per day per platform allowed

Share the game with the hashtag #MyMoChompionships and tag @mymomochiicecream between July 12 and July 19 for a chance to win

for a chance to win Check out My/ Mo Mochi on Instagram and online for more details: https://www.mymomochi.com/chompionship-games.

My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream offers a fun, portable, hand-held playful experience. Each bite-sized snack is available in lots of amazing flavors to please every snacker, including the latest desquishious summer favorites such as Banana Chocolate Cream and Orange Vanilla. To find My/Mo Mochi at a local retailer, please visit https://www.mymomochi.com/where-to-buy/. Follow My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and Facebook.

About My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream:



Headquartered in Los Angeles, My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream is a miraculous match of magnificent mochi dough with marvelously mouthwatering ice cream. Available in a variety of fan-favorite flavors, My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream gives snackers a colorful and flavorful new way to experience ice cream in a handheld, naturally portion-controlled way. Made from the very best ingredients, always gluten free and rBST free, My/Mo's offerings range from poppable and delicious ice cream wrapped in sweet rice mochi dough to non-dairy and vegan offerings too. For more information on My/Mo, please visit mymomochi.com.

SOURCE My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream