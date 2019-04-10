Let the Crave Begin! White Castle Breaks Ground on First Arizona Restaurant

New restaurant expected to open in Fall 2019 and bring 50-75 new jobs to the area



SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It's official! White Castle, home of the iconic "slider" hamburger, broke ground today on the first Arizona restaurant for the 98-year-old family owned business. Located at 9310 East Via de Ventura in the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community's Talking Stick Entertainment District near Scottsdale, White Castle expects to start satisfying the taste buds of Arizona "Cravers" by Fall 2019. In attendance for the groundbreaking ceremony was legendary shock rocker and Cravers Hall of Fame member, Alice Cooper.

"White Castle has so many fans in the Phoenix area who have been clamoring for us to come," noted Lisa Ingram, 4th generation family member, White Castle president and CEO, who was on-site for the groundbreaking event earlier today. "Many years ago, we sent semi-trucks full of sliders across the nation to Fountain Hills to temporarily satisfy their Crave. Today, we're officially here for the long haul."

The new restaurant is expected to bring 50 to 75 new jobs to the area.

Joining the groundbreaking festivities was life-long Craver and Phoenix-area resident, Alice Cooper. After trying his first slider as a young boy in Detroit, Cooper's Crave has continued and it's become common for him to choose tour locations based on proximity to White Castle restaurants. In July 2014, Alice Cooper was inducted into the Cravers Hall of Fame as a member of the "Craver in Extremis" category, which recognizes public figures who have expressed their love for White Castle.

"Being inducted into the Cravers Hall of Fame will go down as one of my all-time favorite honors," said Cooper during the groundbreaking event. "They promised me a Castle close by, but I never thought they would do it! This is going to be epic."

Since its inception nearly 100 years ago, White Castle has held fast to its founder's belief that families everywhere should be able to enjoy an evening at a restaurant with tasty food at a great value. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, White Castle is excited to venture west to become part of the desert community, providing a place where morning, noon and night, fans can satisfy their cravings and create memorable moments.

Founded in 1921, White Castle is home to The Original Slider®, recognized by Time Magazine as the most influential burger of all time. Today, White Castle's famous fare is served 24 hours a day, seven days a week in most restaurants, including breakfast.

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain based in Columbus, Ohio, has been making Bold Moves™ as a family-owned business for more than 98 years. The company was founded in Wichita, Kansas, in 1921, serving The Original Slider®, made from 100 percent USDA inspected beef. Today White Castle owns and operates nearly 400 restaurants in 13 states, with the next expansion planned for Scottsdale, Ariz., in 2019. The pioneering original slider, Time Magazine's most influential burger of all time, is served alongside a menu of creatively crafted sliders and other tasty food options. White Castle's commitment to maintaining the highest quality products extends to the company owning and operating its own meat processing plants and bakeries as well as three frozen food processing plants. The retail division markets White Castle's famous fare in grocery, club stores, convenience stores, vending operations and concessions across the United States and in a growing number of international locations, including military base exchanges around the world.

Cravers on-the-go can access sweet deals and place a pick-up order any time in the official White Castle app. Download the app today from the iTunes App Store or Google Play. For more information on White Castle visit whitecastle.com.

About the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community

Bounded by the cities of Scottsdale, Tempe, Mesa and Fountain Hills, the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community encompasses 52,600 acres, with 19,000 held as a natural preserve. With two distinct backgrounds and cultures, the Community is comprised of two Native American tribes: the Pima, "Akimel O'Odham" (River People) and the Maricopa, "Xalychidom Piipaash" (People who live toward the water). The Community proudly owns and operates several successful enterprises including Salt River Materials Group, Talking Stick Golf Club, Saddleback Communications, Salt River Devco, Casino Arizona at Salt River and the Salt River Landfill.

About the Talking Stick Entertainment District

The Talking Stick Entertainment District is Arizona's premier place to play. With 1.1 million square feet of retail bliss, a luxurious 4-diamond resort and spa, thrilling casino, 36-holes of championship golf, a state-of-the-art Major League Baseball spring training facility, America's largest butterfly conservancy, and unparalleled year-round entertainment, the Talking Stick Entertainment District has a little something for everyone. Located just off the 101 freeway and Talking Stick Way on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, the District is home to Talking Stick Golf Club, Talking Stick Resort, Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, The Pavilions at Talking Stick, Octane Raceway, iFLY Phoenix, OdySea Aquarium, Butterfly Wonderland, Polar Play Ice Bar, Pangea Land of the dinosaurs, Topgolf, the Courtyard Marriott Scottsdale Salt River, Hampton Inn & Suites Riverwalk and soon, Great Wolf Lodge Arizona.

