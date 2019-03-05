  1. Home
Lemon and Dill Stuffed Cucumber Cups

  • 1 English cucumber
  • 1 cup cup cooked pastina pasta
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 tbsp lemon juice
  • 1 tbsp minced shallot
  • 1/4 tsp each salt and pepper
  • 2 tbsp finely chopped fresh chives
  • 1 tbsp finely chopped fresh dill
  • 1/4 cup finely crumbled feta cheese

  1. Slice cucumber crosswise into twelve 1 1/2-inch pieces. Stand each piece on flat end; using melon baller, scoop out center, leaving bottom and sides intact to form cups.

  2. Toss together pasta, olive oil, lemon juice, shallot, salt and pepper; add chives and dill. Spoon evenly into cups. Top with feta.

Tip: If desired, garnish each cucumber cup with a parsley leaf.

