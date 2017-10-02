Learn More about Seafood and Pasta Pairings with Seafood Nutrition Partnership

In addition to October being National Pasta Month, it is also National Seafood Month! For our October Pasta Spotlight, we partnered with the Seafood Nutrition Partnership to hear all about the benefits of pairing seafood with pasta and how to best prepare it. They also shared this Pan-Seared Scallops with Lemon and Garlic Pasta recipe with us. Read the tips below for all things pasta and seafood!

– Seafood and pasta are a great pair! Adding seafood to your pasta dishes is adding a “protein with benefits.” In addition to being a lean protein with loads of nutrients, such as vitamins and minerals, the Dietary Guidelines for Americans and the American Heart Association recommend we eat seafood at least twice a week to take in at least 250mg of omega-3s EPA+DHA per day. These healthy omega-3 fats can help reduce your risk of heart disease, improve how you feel during pregnancy and help your child develop a healthy brain and eyes, and improve memory and mental sharpness in older adults, among many other benefits. Serving sizes differ for adults and children – It is recommended for adults to eat at least eight ounces of a variety of seafood per week for optimum health. However, only one in 10 Americans follow this dietary guideline.The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend that kids ages 1-3 eat about three to six ounces of seafood per week, and the benefits for babies and children are great for brain development and eye wellness.

– From start to finish, fresh, frozen, or canned seafood can make a meal in 15 minutes or less. Canned seafood is already cooked and can be added to cooked pasta. A rule of thumb for a fish filet is to cook to an internal temperature of 140 or 145 degrees, which is typically on a medium heat for 10 minutes per inch of fish. When using frozen fish, thaw it in the refrigerator overnight or in a bowl of cold water for about five minutes. Cooked seafood leftovers also make for wonderful additions to top pasta salad.We have several of meal planning tips available on our website that help show how seafood is an easy, affordable, and tasty way to eat healthier. Certain seafood has high omega-3s – Some of the seafood richest in omega-3s include oysters, salmon, trout and mackerel – all having at least 1,000 milligrams of omega-3s per 4-ounce cooked portion. Other seafood with higher amounts of omega-3s are Alaskan pollock, crab, mussels, sea bass, and tuna – all ranging from 500-1,000 milligrams. One of our favorite dishes is Pasta Puttanesca, which uses omega-3-rich anchovies to make a delicious briny sauce.

– Some of the seafood richest in omega-3s include oysters, salmon, trout and mackerel – all having at least 1,000 milligrams of omega-3s per 4-ounce cooked portion. Other seafood with higher amounts of omega-3s are Alaskan pollock, crab, mussels, sea bass, and tuna – all ranging from 500-1,000 milligrams. One of our favorite dishes is Pasta Puttanesca, which uses omega-3-rich anchovies to make a delicious briny sauce. You can prepare seafood many different ways – There are so many ways to enjoy seafood! We have a number of recipes available on our website as well as the ultimate seafood cooking guide that provides ideas and recommendations for a variety of seafood. From steaming to broiling and grilling, there are endless ways to prepare seafood.

