Learn More about Seafood and Pasta Pairings with Seafood Nutrition Partnership

In addition to October being National Pasta Month, it is also National Seafood Month! For our October Pasta Spotlight, we partnered with the Seafood Nutrition Partnership to hear all about the benefits of pairing seafood with pasta and how to best prepare it. They also shared this Pan-Seared Scallops with Lemon and Garlic Pasta recipe with us. Read the tips below for all things pasta and seafood!
About Seafood Nutrition Partnership:
Seafood Nutrition Partnership (SNP) is the leading 501(c)3 non-profit organization in the U.S. building awareness of the health and nutritional benefits of seafood. SNP is addressing the country’s public health crisis through education programs that inspire Americans to incorporate more seafood and omega-3s into their diets for improved health as per USDA Dietary Guidelines. In October 2015, SNP launched a national public health education campaign. For more information, visit SeafoodNutrition.org.
