Learn How to Manage COVID-19 Testing Concerns for Your Business on Sept. 15 with World Back to Work

The webinar will be the first in World Back to Work's Speaker Series on workplace issues surrounding COVID-19

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World Back to Work (WBTW), a mission-driven organization that is developing customized solutions to help the world's businesses get back to work safely during the coronavirus pandemic, will hold a webinar on COVID testing for food & beverage businesses on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 11am PST/2pm EST. Members of the media are invited to attend.

WBTW experts Kyle Koeppler, Practice Head for Medical Services & Testing Industry Expert and Thomas Barrows, MD, Co-Founder & Chief Medical Officer, will discuss the essentials of COVID testing, critical differences in testing methods, and what it means to businesses, in particular the food industry. In a world of ever-changing regulations, contradictory guidance, and evolving guidelines, it's critical for business owners to stay informed for the protection of employees, as well as to help protect against potential liability concerns.

Webinar attendees will:

Gain insights from WBTW experts and medical staff on the latest testing technologies

Learn about recent testing requirements by some states for agricultural and food processing workers

Learn how to minimize employer liability through quality testing

Ask their most pressing questions about keeping the workforce safer at work

Kyle Koeppler, WBTW Practice Head for Medical Services and Testing Industry Expert

Kyle is a seasoned turnaround specialist and accomplished executive with more than 20 years experience in developing strategic business platforms. Over the last six years, Kyle has owned and operated several medical and clinical diagnostic companies, has been a featured speaker for the American College of Healthcare Executives, and drove his last organization to be recognized as one of the Top Ten Genetic Consulting/Service Companies of 2020. He has a strong business acumen, providing insight into current and future medical industry trends among Diagnostic, Medical Technology, and Laboratory space.



Thomas Barrows, MD, WBTW Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Barrows is a partner and medical director for WBTW. Dr. Barrows attended Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas followed by a residency in emergency medicine at the University of Texas - Southwestern. He spent the first ten years of his career managing a very busy level one trauma hospital emergency department in south Dallas. Dr. Barrows has been involved in various medical businesses including the development of a network of medical laser clinics, emergency departments, and urgent care clinics. Dr. Barrows served as medical director at multiple medical practices. He has been involved in product development, digital marketing, FDA 510k submissions, and has experience in trademark, patents, sourcing and supply chain management. He currently works with Tribal EM to provide emergency medicine services to COVID-affected at-risk Native American populations, and has first-hand experience in the problems of recognition, diagnosis, isolation, and return to work processes.

WBTW provides COVID-19 testing services, develops new policies and procedures for businesses, gives workplaces a clean slate to return to work with retrofitting and deep sanitizing, and helps employers maintain safety with entry screening services, PPE and ongoing testing services. WBTW will also provide rapid infection response when new cases arise.



WBTW provides services to film and TV broadcast production companies, entertainment venues, multi-tenant buildings, office-based employers, manufacturers and distribution facilities, schools, houses of worship and retailers across the U.S.



About World Back to Work

World Back to Work (WBTW) is a mission-based software, products and services company helping employers get their employees back to work and keeping them safely at work. Acknowledging the likelihood that no single business can provide advice and services to enough employers to support rapid return-to-work goals (RTW), WBTW's cross-disciplinary team has created a practical Partner's Playbook freely distributed to service providers globally to aid in the rapid deployment of the consulting, software and services needed to reopen the planet during COVID-19. www.worldbacktowork.com

