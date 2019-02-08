LEAN CUISINE® Origins Dishes Heat Up Freezer Case With 2019 Product Of The Year Honor

Consumers Award Subline Featuring Meatless Recipes Made with Organic Ingredients as Frozen Entrée Category Winner

SOLON, Ohio, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LEAN CUISINE® Origins, the latest subline from the leader in frozen prepared foods, features 14 meatless comfort dishes made with at least 70% organic ingredients as certified by Oregon Tilth, has been named a 2019 Product of the Year in the Frozen Entrée Category. Product of the Year is the world's largest consumer voted award for product innovation, where winners are determined by the votes of 40,000 consumers in a national representative survey conducted by research partner Kantar, a global leader in consumer research.

Playing at the intersection of a desire for meatless options and an increasing demand for food made with organic ingredients, the Origins product line has broadened options available to consumers by bringing more of what they want to the table. Each dish puts a new, flavorful twist on plant-based proteins and vegetables, and features on-trend ingredients in innovative ways – like cauliflower as an alternative to mashed potatoes, lentil-based pasta and lasagna layered with feta cheese and butternut squash.

The expanded LEAN CUISINE line-up features meatless offerings made with legumes as well as gluten-free ingredients, and for the first time from the brand, two vegan options – Coconut Chickpea Curry and Sicilian-Style Pesto with Lentil Pasta – distinguishing the subline from the brand's existing varieties.

"Backed by the votes of over 40,000 everyday consumers, the distinctive Product of the Year logo helps shoppers identify the best new products in the supermarket, and saves them valuable time and money during the shopping experience," said Mike Nolan, CEO of Product of the Year. "In an increasingly competitive and saturated marketplace, the Product of the Year seal of approval gives our winning products a powerful tool proven to increase product trial, consumer awareness, distribution and sales."

For over 30 years globally, and 11 years in the US, Product of the Year has guided consumers to the best products on the market by recognizing companies and brands for quality and product innovation. Each year, Product of the Year accepts entries from consumer packaged goods that demonstrate innovation, and were launched within the previous year. The entries span a wide breadth of product categories, such as food, beverages, personal care, household care and more, with one product being chosen as a winner in its category through a nationally representative online study of 40,000 consumers conducted by Kantar.

"We are proud that LEAN CUISINE Origins was selected as the Frozen Entrée Category winner in the 2019 Product of the Year Awards," said Suzy Ponikvar, LEAN CUISINE Marketing Director. "It is a great honor to be recognized by a survey of 40,000 consumers for providing a top offering that is both innovative and great tasting."

LEAN CUISINE Origins dishes are available at grocery stores and mass retailers nationwide for an MSRP of $3.69. For more information on the latest recipes, visit LeanCuisine.com.

The complete list of the 36 winning products of the 2019 Product of the Year Award can be found at productoftheyearusa.com, and follow along socially with #POYUSA2019 on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

LEAN CUISINE, a Nestlé USA brand, has been a champion of good nutrition for women for nearly 40 years, and continues to expand the brand's menu with thoughtful offerings. Now with more than 90 varieties, the LEAN CUISINE team of chefs and nutritionist work hand-in-hand to create new ways to meet women's evolving needs. From reducing sodium and simplifying ingredient labels, while introducing more dishes with vegetables, whole grains or protein alternatives, there are LEAN CUISINE recipes every woman will enjoy, no matter their preference. The latest Origins subline offers even more of what consumers are after, from gluten-free foods to meatless offerings to options made with organic ingredients and now, vegan dishes.

Product of the Year is the world's largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. Established over 30 years ago, POY currently operates in over 40 countries with the same purpose: Guide consumers to the best products in their market and reward manufacturers for quality and innovation. Product of the Year winners are backed by the votes of 40,000 consumers in a national representative study conducted by research partner Kantar, a global leader in consumer research.

Kantar is the world's leading marketing data, insight and consultancy company.

