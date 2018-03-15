Leading New England U.S. Resort Helps Americans Celebrate Royal Wedding Weekend In British Style

Rhode Island's Coastal Weekapaug Inn Offer Creative Events on May 19 To Celebrate Royal Events for Guests Across the Pond
WEEKAPAUG, R.I., March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans who want to feel like Lords and Ladies are cordially invited to celebrate the May 19 Royal Wedding "across the pond" at the Weekapaug Inn, a member of the Ocean House Management Collection and one of Rhode Island's most quintessential New England resorts on the Atlantic Coast.
The Weekapaug Inn hosts a full day of British-inspired events to celebrate the marriage of Prince Harry of Wales KCVO, and American actress and humanitarian Meghan Markle. The Weekapaug Inn and its British born Innkeeper, Simon Piers Dewar, look forward to offering a unique and memorable experience for royal watchers of all stripes, complete with British pomp and circumstance and an elegant and festive setting.
"As a former British army major, and an alumni of Sandhurst, the prestigious Royal Military Academy where both Prince Harry and William attended, it brings me great pleasure to offer these Royal celebration moments to our guests," said Dewar, Innkeeper and General Manager of Weekapaug Inn. "Weekapaug Inn will be 'the place' to watch the Royal Wedding proceedings, complete with traditional English food, flare and many quintessential British customs."
Throughout the day, Weekapaug Inn bell valet staff will be outfitted in the traditional red tunic and tall black bearskin headpiece of the castle guards, and Major Dewar will don the traditional English Morning Suit. Guests are encouraged to dress for the occasion in wedding attire and/or traditional British attire and hats.
In addition to indoor events, Naturalist (aka Captain) Mark Bullinger, who oversees the Inn's watercraft, will offer cruises on the pond aboard the hotel's classic launch. "We will have her dressed to the nines in British bunting, and for the day we will dub her the HMS Quonnie Queen," says Bullinger. "Being on the coast of New England, the Inn will be an ideal locale to feel connected to the British Isles."
All events are open to the public as well as hotel guests. See this YouTube segment for an overview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p8UHoPnlf5A. #RoyalWedding details are available at WeekapaugInnEvents.com or by calling (877) 258-0324. Visit Weekapaug Inn on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for updates.
About Weekapaug Inn
Weekapaug Inn is one of New England's best resorts and is a member of Relais & Chateaux, a group of leading properties around the world. Originally built in 1899 and reopened in 2012, the Inn is located in the scenic community of Weekapaug, Rhode Island. Guests enjoy sweeping views of Quonochontaug Pond and the Atlantic Ocean from the Inn's 31 guest rooms, including four two-bedroom Signature Suites. Amenities include farm-to-table fine and casual dining, a fitness center and outdoor pool, indoor and outdoor boutique event and meeting space, boating and access to a private community beach. The property's dedicated on-staff Naturalist helps guests discover and engage with the flora and fauna of their surroundings, via guided beach walks, boating excursions, biking, bird watching, stargazing, and more. As part of the Ocean House Management Collection, guests can enjoy the amenities and activities of both Weekapaug and the fifteen-star Ocean House, making the Weekapaug Inn ideal for business retreats, family vacations and weekend escapes. For more information, visit www.weekapauginn.com.
